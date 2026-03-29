Next cyber outbreak can be predicted

Image by Google Gemini, based on a prompt by Gadget.

Cyber incidents are not as random as they appear, writes RYAN FLORES, senior threat researcher at trendAI.

Cybersecurity has long been dominated by a simple reality: defenders react after the attack has already begun. Malware is detected, an alert is raised, incident responders move in, and organisations begin the costly process of containment and recovery. For years this reactive cycle has defined how enterprises manage cyber risk. Yet the scale and speed of modern threats are exposing the limits of that approach.

However cyber incidents are not as random as they appear. Patterns exists and behaviour matters. And with the right data, future outbreaks of malware and ransomware can be anticipated before they happen.

New threat intelligence research demonstrates how predictive modelling and behavioural analytics can help organisations move from reaction to anticipation. By analysing activity across more than 10-million endpoints, researchers found that the likelihood of malware infection is strongly linked to user behaviour, system usage patterns and operational context.

In other words, cyber risk can be forecast.

This insight changes the conversation around cybersecurity strategy. Instead of waiting for attacks to occur, organisations can begin identifying which users, systems and departments are most likely to be targeted in the near future.

Ryan Flores, senior threat researcher at trendAI. Photo supplied.

The model developed in the research forecasts potential malware outbreaks up to 30 days in advance and provides risk probabilities for different malware classes, including ransomware, trojans and potentially unwanted applications. That level of foresight enables security teams to take targeted action before attackers gain a foothold.

Implications for enterprise security

Traditional security technologies such as antivirus, firewalls and intrusion detection systems remain essential. However, they largely operate as reactive controls, responding once malicious activity is already visible. While effective, these tools alone don’t allow organisations to strategically plan their defence posture.

Predictive risk modelling introduces a different layer of intelligence. By analysing how users interact with systems, which applications they install, and how endpoints connect to networks and external services, security teams can identify patterns associated with higher infection risk.

For example, endpoints that frequently download new software or interact with high risk web categories may have a greater likelihood of ransomware exposure. Others may be more susceptible to adware or coinminers depending on browsing behaviour and software usage patterns.

When those patterns are detected early, organisations can act decisively. Additional patching can be prioritised for high risk machines. Network segmentation can be tightened around sensitive systems. Users whose behaviour places them at higher risk can receive targeted security guidance.

Security investments become more strategic

Rather than distributing resources evenly across the enterprise, predictive risk models allow teams to focus on the areas where threats are most likely to emerge. This improves efficiency and reduces the likelihood of major incidents spreading across the organisation.

The concept is not unlike epidemiology. Public health authorities don’t simply respond to outbreaks once they begin. They monitor early signals, identify vulnerable populations and deploy preventive measures before disease spreads widely.

Cybersecurity is entering a similar phase. As enterprise environments grow more complex, attack surfaces continue to expand across cloud services, endpoints, identity systems and connected infrastructure. At the same time, adversaries are increasingly automating their operations, enabling them to launch campaigns at scale.

In this type of environment, reactive defence is no longer sufficient.

Security teams need the ability to detect risk conditions before attackers exploit them. Predictive analytics, behavioural modelling and large-scale telemetry are now making this possible.