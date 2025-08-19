Google opens to AI startups in SA

Image by Google Gemini, based on a prompt by Gadget.

The Google for Startups Accelerator programme aims to back startups building for impact and shaping an inclusive AI ecosystem.

Google has opened applications for the 2025 Google for Startups Accelerator (GFSA) programme for South African founders. The program will be a hybrid-modelled accelerator that will run for a three-month period and feature seed funding to Series A technology startups from South Africa that are leveraging AI to create critical solutions for the region.

The programme will offer a comprehensive support system that includes access to Google’s AI tools, resources, and infrastructure, with access to Gemini, Google’s latest AI technology. Startup founders will receive mentorship from experienced Google engineers and AI professionals. They will also gain visibility through Google’s extensive network, providing opportunities for global exposure, and will receive R1-million in equity-free funding per startup.

“South Africa’s startups are tackling some of the world’s most urgent challenges, and we’re committed to supporting their long-term growth,” said Folarin Aiyegbusi, head of startup ecosystem for Africa at Google. “Through the Google for Startups Accelerator programme, we aim to provide these companies with the resources they need to scale and make a greater global impact.”

Startups that apply will go through a selection process to find the most promising startups in South Africa. The eligibility criteria include companies that are headquartered in the country and are building solutions to address local challenges. These solutions should also have the potential to expand across Africa and even globally. The selected startups will also be required to demonstrate a clear understanding of their target market and have a proven track record of traction and significant growth potential.

The programme also focuses on the founders and their technology. At least one founder must be of South African descent, which underscores Google’s commitment to empowering local talent. The founding teams must have relevant experience and strong team dynamics to successfully execute their vision. From a technology standpoint, the core of the startup must be AI-driven, and they need a live, functional product on the market. Finally, startups should be open to leveraging Google products and platforms, like Google Cloud, to enhance their solutions and accelerate their growth.

Since its launch in 2018, the Google for Startups Accelerator Africa programme has supported 106 startups across 17 African countries. These startups have collectively raised over $263-million in funding and created more than 2,800 jobs. Google has supported these founders with $5-million in equity-free funding and product credits, which reveals a commitment to scaling the startup ecosystem in Africa.

The accelerator is a key part of Google’s broader efforts to help develop a thriving AI ecosystem in South Africa that’s grounded in local realities and focused on long-term sustainability.

“We believe that South African startups are uniquely positioned to develop AI solutions that address the country’s and even the world’s most pressing challenges,” said Aiyegbusi. “This programme is designed to amplify those solutions, help them scale, and ensure they are built responsibly and inclusively.”

Thapelo Nthite, CEO and co-founder of 2024 alumnus Botlhale AI Solutions, said: “The Google for Startups Accelerator programme was a masterclass in what you need to know when building a startup – both practically and strategically. The programme covered everything from product and sales, to legal, to how to integrate AI across various functions. The real magic happened when entrepreneurs in the program shared ‘war stories’ and real solutions; not just theory. The Google team went above and beyond to provide tailored support that aligned with where we were in our individual journeys, making the experience even more impactful.”