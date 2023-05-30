Africa News
GITEX: Rural start-up represents SA
IoT innovators Comdatech have come up with a solution that uses smart sensors to enhance the security of taut line fences.
A small IoT (Internet of Things) startup based in White River, Mpumalanga has been selected to represent South Africa at the GITEX Africa technology expo in Marrakech, Morocco, this week.
Comdatech competed against numerous startups from across South Africa in the Africa IoT & AI Challenge 2023, and emerged as the standout candidate with a product called SmartFence.
A team of young engineers and computer scientists designed SmartFence to enhance the security of taut line fences, by leveraging smart sensors and LoRaWAN network connectivity. These sensors continuously monitor the tension in the wires, detecting any changes that could indicate unauthorised activity, such as pulling or cutting of the fence.
Upon detection, SmartFence sends an alert to the customer’s smart device, enabling a swift and targeted response.
Apart from winning free accommodation and subsidised air travel, Comdatech has been given a start-up pod in the GITEX start-up pavilion, and a chance to pitch at the Super Nova pitch competition during the event.
“Our presence at Gitex is a fantastic opportunity to compete against the top startups on the continent and win or lose, a chance to pitch to top tier international venture capitalists,” says Comdatech co-founder Richard Davis, who describes his company as “your proverbial garage start-up”.
“We look forward to connecting with industry professionals, demonstrating the capabilities of SmartFence, and forging partnerships at this prestigious event.”
GITEX Africa started on 31 May and runs to 2 June 2023 in Marrakech, Morocco.