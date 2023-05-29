GITEX: Leaders pledge to ‘unleash digital for a new Africa’

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Exhibitors at GITEX Africa 2023 have committed to the continent’s digital transformation missions.

Leaders of the global and African tech ecosystem have pledged their commitment to advancing the continent’s digital transformation, ahead of the opening of GITEX Africa 2023 (www.GITEXAfrica.com) in Morocco tomorrow.

Addressing media at an industry roundtable briefing, senior executives from key exhibiting partners of Africa’s largest tech and start-up show,

Hind Lfal, general secretary of Orange Maroc, Morocco’s second largest telecom operator. said the French-headquartered multinational intends to be the catalyst for technological growth while supporting Africa’s digital transformation and inclusion initiatives.

“Orange Maroc is committed to accelerate the digital transformation of all companies, to support the development of innovative Moroccan start-ups, and to contribute to making Morocco a technological Hub in Africa,” she said. “Thus, Orange is investing heavily in the most advanced connectivity networks locally and internationally as well as in modern and secure infrastructures supporting its trusted cloud offering.

“Orange relies on the expertise of a leading group present in 26 countries to provide the best customer service in the industry. Our commitment to excellence has been acknowledged through numerous awards and accolades, demonstrating our unwavering dedication to customer satisfaction.”

Chinese technology giant Huawei was one of the first exhibitors to sign-on for the first edition of GITEX Africa when the show was first announced in October 2022 at GITEX Global in Dubai. Huawei opened its first office in Morocco in 2002 and has since created 8,000 local jobs. It says it has underlined its commitment to augment Morocco’s digital transformation by providing a range of technological solutions and services to the public and private sectors, while also training local talent in the fields of big data, AI, and coding.

Chakib Achour, chief strategy officer at Huawei Morocco, said: “Science and technology development has accelerated Africa’s digital transformation, with Huawei being deeply engaged in the African continent for 25 years.

“GITEX Africa is the perfect opportunity to put real effort to develop our programmes in the African region, and help companies to grow. The African region will be able to explore industry digitalisation trends and how technologies like cloud, AI, and 5G unleash industry values. That’s why we’re coming to GITEX Africa – to unleash Digital for a new Africa.”

Nawfal Saoud, Dell Technologies GM for Morocco, said: “Dell Technologies, along with its partners, will showcase agile, secure, and future-ready IT infrastructure solutions at GITEX Africa 2023. Innovation will fuel digital transformation projects, contributing to the realisation of the vision, at a time when the continent is embarking on ambitious plans to evolve African societies, generate inclusive economic growth, and stimulate job creation.

“We believe GITEX Africa presents a great opportunity to connect with organisations and stakeholders who are passionate about the digital transformation of Africa’s economy. We are looking forward to showcasing our end-to-end portfolio of solutions, which comprise multi-cloud, digital workplace, data, security, finance, client solutions and more.”

Other roundtable speakers addressing media about their GITEX Africa participation and aspirations towards advancing digital inclusion and sustainable economic development in the world’s second largest continent were Mr. Rachid Baarbi, Vice President of AUSIM; Mr. Ghassane Bouhia, Principal Advisor at EBRD; Mr. Imade Elbaraka, Morocco GM and Managing Partner at Deloitte Morocco Cyber Center; and Mr.

Mohamed Ahazzam, SAP head of presales for Francophone Africa, said: “At GITEX Africa, SAP will showcase the latest innovations from solutions that embrace AI and Machine Learning, Blockchain, cloud and the Internet of Things (IoT). This showcase will allow the start-ups of the African region to accommodate around the uplifting digital transformation.”

GITEX Africa 2023 will host 900 exhibiting companies and start-ups, 250 investors, 250 conference speakers and 30 government delegations from more than 100 countries.

The GITEX Africa Digital Summit will lead ten conference tracks exploring transformational topics advancing Africa’s digital agenda, from generative AI and digital cities, Fintech and agritech, to healthcare, energy, innovation, sustainable development goals, and a spotlight on the world’s most exciting start-up ecosystem.

GITEX Africa is a three-day event organised by KAOUN International, running from 31 May to 2 June 2023 in Marrakech.