GITEX goes to Nigeria

MoU signing by Mr Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi Director General of NITDA and Trixie LohMirmand CEO of KAOUN International.

The tech showcase from Dubai that has taken Morocco by storm will have a second African home.

It will debut in Africa’s most populous country in September 2025, aiming at start-ups, AI experts, and young talents. Sub-brands will include AI Everything Nigeria, North Star Nigeria, GITEX HealthTech 5.0 and GITEX Future Finance 5.0.

Following two editions of GITEX Africa Morocco, which quickly established GITEX as the continent’s largest tech and start-up show, the showcase aims to accelerate Nigeria’s national tech and start-up landscape.

GITEX Nigeria was announced on 30 May during GITEX Africa Morocco, at a signing ceremony between Kaoun International, the overseas affiliated company of the Dubai World Trade Centre and organiser of GITEX, and the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), the technology arm of the Ministry of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy of Nigeria.

The MoU was signed by Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi, director general of the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) of Nigeria and Trixie LohMirmand, CEO of Kaoun International, organiser of GITEX globally.

GITEX Nigeria will take place in September 2025 in both Lagos and Abuja, the most strategic and business influential cities in Nigeria.

Addressing the media during the announcement, Abdullahi, said: “You can’t trade in isolation, therefore we need to create a platform to accelerate trade in Nigeria. Presidential priorities include the acceleration of diversification through digitisation, industrialisation, manufacturing and innovation; to reform the economy to deliver sustained economic growth.”

LohMirmand said: “The format of GITEX Nigeria will be unique. It will enable the exploration of vast potential during a time when Nigeria is experiencing exponential growth impact in sectors such as AI, Health, Finance and Startups. We hope to co-create and multiply global partnerships to forge new opportunities for Nigeria across industries with the biggest societal betterment potential”.