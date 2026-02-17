Free GenAI entry course launches in SA

Photo courtesy WeThinkCode modified by Google Gemini.

The 40-hour WeThinkCode_ programme aims to teach participants how to use AI safely, effectively and with confidence.

WeThinkCode_, an African tuition-free tech academy, has launched a generative AI (GenAI) non-technical course.

The hands-on, beginner-friendly programme is designed to upskill professionals across industries in practical AI literacy. The Generative AI Non-Technical Curriculum is the second course offering in the WeThinkCode_ AI training initiative, made possible through a grant from Google.org.

The partnership aims to equip 12,000 young people in South Africa and Kenya with essential AI skills, addressing the increasing demand for AI literacy in the modern workplace.

While the first AI course offered by WeThinkCode_ focused on software engineers, the new non-technical stream recognises that AI proficiency is essential for today’s workforce.

Following the software engineering track that is training 6,000 developers, the course aims to position WeThinkCode_ as a leading academy for AI training. It enables individuals to understand, apply, and collaborate with AI tools responsibly in their everyday work.

“AI skilling provides an opportunity to enhance rather than replace work by automating routine tasks and freeing time for higher-level responsibilities,” said WeThinkCode_ in a press release.

Practical AI in 40 hours

The course is delivered over 2 weeks. Participants can gain skills to use AI tools for writing, research, analysis and problem-solving. No technical background is required.

Crosby Hunda, WeThinkCode_ senior AI project manager, says: “The curriculum emphasises ethics, data privacy and secure practices, ensuring professionals can adopt AI safely and fairly. The course has been tailored for human resources (HR), marketing, finance, healthcare and education professionals, upskilling them on how to integrate AI into workflows with confidence.”

Digital skills training

The WeThinkCode_ mission aims to democratise digital skills. The programme prioritises access for women (50% target) and youth from low-income communities. It is designed to attract corporates, public sector departments and professional associations seeking credible, inclusive digital transformation training. The course is free of charge to anyone looking to sign up.

“AI is no longer the domain of technologists alone,” says Hunda. “With this curriculum, WeThinkCode_ is empowering professionals across industries to harness AI responsibly, bridging the gap between innovation and everyday work. This programme demystifies AI and makes it accessible. It is about building confidence, not just competence, so professionals can lead digital transformation in their fields.”

Ten AI literacy modules

The programme is designed for professionals with basic digital literacy and familiarity with common business applications such as Microsoft Office or Google Workspace. Participants need a reliable internet connection, a modern web browser and a willingness to create accounts with various AI platforms. The curriculum encourages an open mindset, critical thinking and a commitment to ethical AI practices.

The curriculum is structured into ten practical modules that aim to build confidence step by step. Core modules introduce participants to the fundamentals of generative AI, effective prompting, tool selection, fact-checking and professional communication.

Additional modules extend these skills into research, problem-solving, data analysis, responsible AI use and team collaboration. Each module combines clear explanations with hands-on assessments. This supports professionals in HR, finance, healthcare, marketing and education in applying what they learn in their daily work. Participants who complete the course receive a WeThinkCode_ certificate of completion.

Partnership

This curriculum supports WeThinkCode_’s mission to democratise digital skills and drive systemic change across Africa’s workforce. By equipping professionals with practical AI literacy, WeThinkCode_ aims to strengthen its credibility as an inclusive provider of future-ready training and a trusted partner in digital transformation.

The partnership with Google.org’s has enabled WeThinkCode_ to deliver AI training to hundreds of professionals who might otherwise lack access to such opportunities. This supports inclusive economic growth and technological advancement across the continent.

Haviva Kohl, Google.org senior program manager, says: “Google.org believes in the power of education to unlock opportunity. By supporting WeThinkCode_ efforts, we’re investing in Africa’s workforce and ensuring that AI literacy is accessible to professionals across all sectors and backgrounds. This initiative aligns with our commitment to responsible AI development and equitable access to transformative technology.”