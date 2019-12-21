Featured
Gaming boosts PC sales in Mid East and Africa
The Middle East and Africa (MEA) PC monitors market saw year-on-year (YoY) growth of 7.2% in units and 3.2% in value during the third quarter of 2019 (Q3 2019), according to the latest insights from International Data Corporation (IDC). The global technology research and consulting firm’s Quarterly PC Monitors Tracker shows that overall shipments totalled 1.04 million units worth $160.55 million.
“The Middle East and Africa experienced a successful quarter despite the region’s second-largest market, South Africa, suffering declines,” says Nourhan Abdullah, a senior research analyst at IDC. “The revival in the regional market was mainly spurred by a rapid recovery in Turkey as a result of the Lira stabilizing against other currencies.”
The top three vendors in MEA PC monitors market remained unchanged in Q3 2019, with Dell continuing to lead the way, followed by HP Inc. and LG Electronics.
The MEA region’s consumer segment saw shipments increase 27.1% YoY, with much of this growth spurred by the strong performance of gaming monitors, which almost doubled in units compared to the same period of 2018. Meanwhile, the commercial segment remained relatively flat, recording YoY unit growth of just 0.5%.
Shipments of gaming monitors across MEA totalled 124,023 units worth $28.02 million in Q3 2019. The top three brands in this space control 55.7% share of the market’s volume, with LG maintaining its lead ahead of Samsung in second place and AOC in third.
IDC expects the MEA PC monitors market to grow 10.7% YoY in units during Q4 2019, with this growth driven by the continued strong performance of the Turkish market and buoyant sales during the Christmas and end-of-year period. In the long term, the market is expected to decline at a compound annual growth rate of -2.59% over the 2019–2023 period, as demand declines in favour of smartphones, laptops, and tablets.
SA apps to ease holiday stress
By MVELASE PEPPETTA
Holidays have rolled round again and it’s all meant to be about relaxing, recharging, having fun, and reconnecting with loved ones. But whether it’s making sure the kids are looked after, entertaining visiting family members, or being somewhere you’re not familiar with, there are almost countless ways that it can seem like the holidays are just another minefield of stress, things to remember or worry about.
Of course, remembering what the holidays are meant to be about is the only way to make sure you won’t end your holidays feeling like you still need a holiday, but there are a few apps you can download to help you navigate your way out of holiday stress.
Eskom Se Push
Don’t let Eskom put a dimmer on your holiday fun this year. Whether you’ll be home, but definitely if you’ll be in a part of the country you’re not too familiar with, the Eskom Se Push app keeps you up to date on exactly when you will be without power, meaning you can make sure the turkey will still be roasted in time for Christmas lunch now that we find ourselves in another period of load-shedding no matter how long it may last.
Secura
It’s a sad fact that safety is always a concern in South Africa. An on-demand mobile response solution using GPS technology, Secura, allows users to connect with the closest armed response vehicle near them for only R49 per month. With this app, enjoying the outdoors or a relaxing away from your own in-home armed response will be made a little easier this festive season.
SweepSouth
The seed for SweepSouth was planted when over the holidays Aisha Pandor, SweepSouth co-founder, found herself struggling to find domestic help when her family’s domestic worker went on leave. Whether you’ll be looking for help over this period because your domestic worker is on leave, or maybe you want some extra help after an evening entertaining friends and family, SweepSouth, similar to Uber, allows you to book a vetted and user-rated domestic worker when you need it.
Bottles
Promising delivery within 20 minutes to an hour, the Bottles app describes itself as the fastest, most convenient, and reliable way to order beer, wine, spirits, mixers, and snacks. Currently serving most of Johannesburg, Cape Town, Pretoria, Durban, and Bloemfontein, this app is ideal for when a trip to the bottle store just isn’t convenient and you still want a little extra tipple for those unplanned braais and get-togethers that make this time of year so special.
Eat Out
The Eat Out Awards are the Oscars for South Africa’s restaurant industry, and the Eat Out guide is the premiere list of restaurants across South Africa, as rated by a panel of 50 food and restaurant industry experts. With the Eat Out app, not only can you see what Eat Out has to say about the eateries wherever you may be enjoying your holiday across the country, you can also reserve yourself a table.
How to stay safe online this holiday season
By DOROS HADJIZENONOS, regional sales director at Fortinet
Individuals and retailers aren’t the only ones getting ready for the biggest shopping season of the year. The holiday shopping season is also a big event for cybercriminals. Every holiday season, security researchers document spikes in online criminal activity, ranging from phishing scams, fake shopping sites, and credit card skimming software, to malicious and compromised applications being posted in online app stores.
Here are a few tips to help you have a happy – and secure – holiday shopping season.
Get Ready
- Start by making sure your devices, software, browsers, and applications have all been patched and updated to the latest versions.
- Make sure that your devices have security tools installed, such as antivirus and VPN, and that you know how to use them.
- Get your passwords under control.
- Update older passwords with newer ones that are harder to guess but easier to remember.
- Don’t use the same password for different accounts. If needed, use a password vault that keeps track of all of your passwords for you.
- Shop with your credit card and not your debit card. Many credit cards include fraud protection. They can also be turned off without freezing your other resources. Also, make sure that your credit card provider will alert you to suspicious card activity.
Go the extra mile
- Every browser supports secure transactions using SSL encryption. But to be safe, make sure your connection is secure before you push the “purchase” button. You can do this by looking at the URL bar of your browser and making sure that the address starts with https:// rather than http://.
- When possible, shop using a VPN (virtual private network) connection. That way, even if your communications are intercepted, they will be useless to cybercriminals because your data is encrypted. If you are going to be online in public places frequently, there are a number of low cost/no cost VPN services that will ensure that your connection is always protected.
- For more technical users, consider setting up a VM on your computer just for shopping. That way, if you happen to get infected it will be isolated to the VM and criminals should not be able to access other sensitive data on your device.
- You can also further secure access to sites by setting multi-factor authentication. Many online sites such as banks support two-factor authentication to doubly secure your financial data.
Shop safely
- Everyone has heard that you shouldn’t click on links in an email or on a web site unless you know they are safe. However, about 1/3 of users do it anyway. One way to conquer your curiosity is to know what that link leads to.
- Hover your mouse over a link and you should be able to see the URL either as a pop-up or at the bottom of your email or browser page.
- Look at it carefully before you click it. Does it look normal? Is the name too long or does it contain lots of hyphens or numbers?
- Look up the URL before you click on it. You can do this by copying the URL of the site you are visiting and drop it into a domain search engine like who.is. This will provide a variety of information, such as when the site was first created, where they are physically located, and information about the owner.
Pay Attention
- Start by looking at the website design. Most cybercriminals do not have the time or resources to make an exact duplicate of the site they are spoofing, or to develop their own fake shopping site. A little looking around can go a long way to helping you decide if you should stay or go.
- Next, read the text on the website. Bad grammar, unclear descriptions, and misspelled words are all giveaways that the site may not be legitimate.
- Remember that if it’s too good to be true, it usually is. Of course, there are sometimes really great deals for things on the internet. But in general, unusually low prices and high availability of hard-to-find items are red flags for scams and vendors selling knock-offs.
- Finally, make sure the checkout system accepts major credit cards. Avoid sites that require direct payments from your bank, wire transfers, or untraceable forms of payment. Where possible, use things like PayPal or Verified by Visa payment systems to protect yourself and your assets.
An ounce of prevention
People looking to take advantage of unsuspecting consumers have been around as long as there have been marketplaces to shop in. Today’s cybercriminals are no different. They are not only technically savvy, but they also recognize the latest consumer trends, understand the underlying assumptions shoppers make, and know-how to exploit them. However, by taking the time now to educate ourselves and others, we can have a productive – and safe – holiday shopping experience.