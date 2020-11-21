SA game becomes finalist at Nordic Game Discovery Contest

Cape Town’s Unsigned Double has made it to the finals of the Nordic Game Discovery Contest in Sweden.

The South African-made video game, Freja and the False Prophecy, invites players to take on the role of a Viking shield-maiden who wakes from a shipwreck to find her world in turmoil. Armed with an axe and shield, players must guide Freja through the Nine Realms in search of answers, while facing challenges and foes.

South Africa is represented in the Nordic Game Discovery Contest (NGDC) Season IV Grand Finals with Unsigned Double Collective and their game Freja and the False Prophecy.

The 17 NGDC Season IV finalists will be visible during the NG20+ conference from 25 to 27 November. Attendees will watch videos about each team and their game, then meet with and vote for their favorite on the NG20+ Discord channel.

At the same time, an NGDC expert panel will select three of the teams for the Season IV Grand Finals on Friday, 27 November, where they will compete online in an exciting live streamed finale to determine the top NGDC Season IV team and award the NGDC Season IV Game of the Year.