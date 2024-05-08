LDV T60 goes on sale in SA

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

10 double cab models are available immediately, with 4×4 standard on all Pro and MAX models.

One of Australia’s favourite Utes is now available for sale in sunny South Africa.

LDV South Africa unveiled the details of its full range of pick-ups, with prices that start at R480 000.

There will be ten distinct LDV T60 double cab pick-ups available to choose from, with model grades offering a choice of either manual or automatic transmission and with a 4×4 drivetrain available as optional on the Elite and Pro ranges and standard on the MAX model range.

All models are also equipped with a comprehensive range of comfort and safety features, including front and side bolster airbags, disc brakes all round, three multi-point seatbelts in the rear with ISOFIX anchor points and Electronic Stability Control (ESC) with all-round ABS and emergency brake assistance (EBD).

Standard creature comforts include cruise control, Bluetooth mobile phone connectivity with steering controls, air conditioning, power steering and electric windows across the range.

LDV T60 Elite

The T60 Elite offers the most affordable entry into the range. Customers have the choice of both two- or four-wheel drivetrains and six-speed manual or automatic transmissions.

These models are powered by a new generation Euro IV turbo-diesel engine that delivers 120 kW and 375 Nm of torque. The engine meets Euro IV emission standards, and its performance characteristics can be changed with a knob selector between Eco, Normal and Power, depending on the driver’s needs.

The two 4×4 T60 Elite models, with the choice of 6-speed manual or 6-speed auto transmission are also fitted with an electronic shift-on-the-fly selector between 2H (two-wheel drive, high range) and 4H (four-wheel drive high range). The driver can also select 4L (full four-wheel drive, low range) when stationary.

Inside the cabin, the T60 Elite range is fitted with a 7” touch screen and infotainment system. The screen offers phone connectivity and displays the image from the standard reverse camera. A USB data and charging port is also included, as is a 12V power socket for auxiliary equipment.

LDV T60 Pro

Stepping up from the T60 Elite is the T60 Pro, which is available exclusively in 4×4.

The T60 Pro is immediately recognisable from its larger grille, which is flanked by large headlamps with integrated daytime running lamps. This model also has integrated fog lamps in the body-coloured bumper.

The Pro models are further distinguishable by the larger 18” alloy wheels with a unique six spoke design with contrasting dark and chrome sections. LDV has also added a chrome sports bar on the rubberised load bin, side steps and roof rails as standard on this model.

Inside, the T60 Pro features all of the creature comforts of the Elite models and then adds more. This includes vegan leather seat upholstery, a larger 10.25” infotainment screen and a reverse radar system to complement the reverse camera.

The T60 Pro adds even more advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) with features such as a system that monitors driver fatigue, a lane departure warning (LDW) system and active tyre pressure monitoring sensors (TPMS).

Other additions to this model range include a mechanical self-locking rear differential and curtain airbags, to up the tally to six airbags overall.

The T60 Pro is equipped with a Euro V version of the turbo-diesel engine that is also fitted to the T60 Elite range and it has similar power delivery.

LDV T60 MAX

The LDV T60 MAX crowns the model range with the choice of a LDV T60 MAX PRO and LDV T60 MAX LUXE.

This model, which has proven very popular in markets such as the UAE, Australia and New Zealand, is fitted with a dual-turbo diesel engine of 2.0 litres that delivers no less than 160 kW and 500 Nm of torque. This makes the LDV T60 MAX models one of the most powerful pick-ups on the market.

The engine is mated to a six-speed manual transmission or 8-speed automatic transmission from ZF.

All MAX models are 4WD and are fitted with an electronic selector to shift between 2WD, 4WD and 4WD in Low Range. A self-locking mechanical differential lock is standard.

There is no mistaking the T60 MAX for any other pick-up on the South African market. The model has a large central grille that stretches from the creased bonnet to the lower section of the bumper. Shaped LED automatic headlamps with daytime running lights flank the grille.

LDV’s designers added a chrome sports bar on the T60 MAX PRO and a moulded polyurethane sports bar on the range-topping T60 MAX LUXE. All MAX models have thick rubberising on the load bin and soft-close tailgates flanked by LED rear lights.

Finally, T60 MAX LUXE has dark fender moulding, dark 19” alloy wheels (17” silver alloys on the PRO) and door protection strips to differentiate it from its sibling.

Inside the cabin, both T60 MAX models are equipped with a comprehensive set of luxury and active and passive safety features.

Starting with the T60 MAX PRO, the cabin is trimmed in a high-grade cloth with multi-adjustable seats, a dark trim on the dash and additional ADAS systems such as Hill Descent Control and Hill Start Assist. The rear window is heated, there are rain sensing wipers and a smart entry and exit system.

On the T60 MAX LUXE the feature list reaches several pages. This includes all of the features of the PRO, with full leather trim on the seats and steering wheel, a high-resolution 360-degree around-view monitor, wireless phone charging, electrically adjustable front seats and even heated front and rear seats.

“We chose the LDV T60 as our first model for several reasons. For one, it has proven itself in demanding markets such as Australia, Saudi Arabia and New Zealand. It also has a full five-star safety rating from the Australian NCAP and it is packed with safety and Luxury features that are usually only associated with upmarket passenger vehicles,” says Ockert Conradie, General Manager of LDV South Africa.

All LDV T60 Double Cabs are sold with a comprehensive 5-year / 200 000 km mechanical warranty and a 5-year / 100 000 km service plan.

The range is priced as follows:

T60 Elite 2WD manual — R480,000

T60 Elite 2WD 6AT — R520,000

T60 Elite 4WD M/T — R520,000

T60 Elite 4WD 6AT — R560,000.00

T60 Pro 4WD 6MT — R610,000

T60 Pro 4WD 6AT – R640 000

T60 MAX Pro 4WD 6MT – R670 000

T60 MAX Pro DC 4WD 8AT — R710,000

T60 MAX LUXE 4WD 6MT – R750 000

T60 MAX LUXE 4WD 8AT — R790,000

For more information, please visit ldvauto.co.za.