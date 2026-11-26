Photo courtesy Netflix.

A new sci-fi anime movie on Netflix explores a future without sunlight, when humanity finds a disturbing new source of oxygen, writes JASON BANNIER.

If thick clouds swallowed the sun, humanity would sure be in a dire state. Without sunlight, trees and shrubs would stop producing oxygen, gradually depleting the supply we depend on. Scientists would race to find another way to keep people breathing. These desperate circumstances form the basis of Fool Night, a new anime in which a breakthrough in medical technology offers a disturbing source of oxygen.

All episodes of the dystopian sci-fi production’s first season released on Netflix yesterday (26 November 2026).

At the story’s centre is transfloration, a medical procedure that implants seeds into the bodies of people nearing death, gradually turning them into plants. Although each plant produces only a small amount of oxygen, society has become dependent on the procedure for survival.

Toshiro Kamiya, a young man living in poverty, sees transfloration as a way out of his miserable circumstances. His earnings barely cover living expenses and medication for his mentally ill mother. With little hope of improving his situation, he decides to sacrifice his remaining human life.

Toshiro visits Transflora Medical, where he reunites with his childhood friend Yomiko Horai, who works at the facility. After undergoing the procedure, he discovers an extraordinary ability: he can hear the voices of people transformed into plants, known as Spiriflora.

Soon after, the facility recruits him to put this unusual gift to work. However, when a Spiriflor begins committing a series of murders, Toshiro finds himself drawn into the investigation. Following the killer’s voice leads him towards a mystery far more complicated than the initial crimes suggest.

A Netflix trailer offers a glimpse of the grim setting, where the struggle to survive has forced people to make extraordinary sacrifices.

Fool Night is the first collaboration between two major Japanese animation studios: Sunrise (Gundam and Cowboy Bebop) and Shaft (Puella Magi Madoka Magica and the Monogatari series). The adaptation is based on Kasumi Yasuda’s manga, published in Shogakukan’s Big Comic Superior.

With the story unfolding in perpetual darkness, the animation team paid particular attention to lighting and colour to reflect the characters’ emotions. Director Atsushi Yukawa previously worked as a unit director on the animated film Suzume, while Jin Tanaka, whose credits include Oshi no Ko, oversees the scripts.

Koki Uchiyama (My Hero Academia and Hunter × Hunter) voices Toshiro in the original Japanese version, alongside Minako Kotobuki (K-On! and Sound! Euphonium) as Yomiko. Adam McArthur (Jujutsu Kaisen) and Olivia Liang (Kung Fu) provide the corresponding voices in the English dub.

* Jason Bannier is a data analyst at World Wide Worx and deputy editor of Gadget.co.za. Follow him on Bluesky at @jas2bann.