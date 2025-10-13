Fujifilm launches digital camera for filmmakers

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

The GFX Eterna 55 is built around a large format sensor to deliver cinematic versatility.

Fujifilm’s first camera designed primarily for professional digital filmmaking, the GFX Eterna 55, will launch in South Africa. A release date and price have not been revealed.

The camera is equipped with a 102MP large format sensor, the GFX 102MP CMOS II HS. At 43.8mm wide, 32.9mm high and 54.8mm diagonal, Fujifilm says this sensor is one of the world’s longest vertical large format sensors for filmmaking cameras on the market, exceeding the traditional 35mm full-frame.

The sensor enables the camera to produce a cinematic visual style with depth-of-field effects that Fujifilm says are not achievable with standard formats.

Cinematic versatility

The sensor enables the GFX Eterna 55 to accommodate both spherical and anamorphic lenses, supporting five cinema formats: GF format for 4:3 open gate shooting; Premista; 35mm; Anamorphic (35mm); and Super35.

This range provides filmmakers with flexibility in visual expression by combining different lenses with specific formats. With bundled mount adapters such as the PL Mount Adapter G, users can further expand their lens options to achieve various creative outcomes.

The camera enables filming in a 4:3 open gate format at up to 48 fps, fully using the large image circle. It can output 4:2:2 10-bit uncompressed data and up to 8K/30P 12-bit RAW video via HDMI. It features F-Log2 and F-Log2 C, offering a dynamic range of more than 14 stops for enhanced image gradation and greater flexibility in post-production.

The device supports up to 16 LUT (Look Up Table) files for consistent colour management throughout the production workflow, improving efficiency from capture to editing.

Fujifilm’s colour science provides extensive control over tone and style, with 20 built-in Film Simulations that replicate the look of various film stocks. These include Eterna and Eterna Bleach Bypass, cinematic colour profiles widely used in professional film production.

Fujifilm GFX Eterna 55 used in film production. Photo courtesy Fujifilm.

Ready for filmmaking

The magnesium alloy body of the GFX Eterna 55 weighs 2kg, designed to accommodate small crews and solo operators. Dual 3-inch side monitors enable both the camera operator and assistant to access the camera menu from different positions.

A multi-function dial, located on the camera body and handle, enables control of focus, iris, and zoom when using Fujifilm GF lenses. When set to ND, the dial adjusts the internal electronic variable Neutral Density filter for precise exposure control.

Fujifilm says the GFX Eterna 55 produces detailed, natural image quality characteristic of large-format sensors, supporting a wide range of production types including feature films, television, documentaries, commercials, and music videos. The high data output aims to enhance post-production flexibility to meet the demands of professional workflows.

New motorised GF zoom lens

Fujifilm has announced the Fujinon GF32-90mmT3.5 PZ OIS WR lens, the first GF Series lens optimised for filmmaking production. As the first motorised power zoom lens for the GFX System, it is built to provide filmmakers with cinematic flexibility and high optical performance in a compact, lightweight form.

The local release date and recommended retail price for the Fujinon GF32-90mmT3.5 PZ OIS WR lens are yet to be confirmed.