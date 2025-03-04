Fly me (data) to the moon

Photo supplied

Valkyrie has launched the first space data centre to the moon, marking a new era in data storage – and space travel.

For the first time, a database has been launched into space. Valkyrie, a leading applied sciences lab, says the initiative aims to advance data storage and preservation beyond Earth.

Unlike traditional databases, this one is a knowledge graph, mapping information like an intricate web – similar to how the human brain links memories and facts. This structure enables vast amounts of data to be compressed and stored while maintaining the connections between them.

The rocket launched from Kennedy Space Centre last week (26 February 2025), aboard Intuitive Machines’ IM-2 Mission as part of the Athena Mission.

“Valkyrie has been quietly developing these critical capabilities for industry and defence,” said Charlie Burgoyne, founder and CEO of Valkyrie. “This isn’t just about storing data on the Moon – it’s about revolutionising how we protect and process humanity’s most valuable information.”

The mission, developed in partnership with Lonestar Data Holdings, the Harvard Smithsonian Centre for Astrophysics, NASA, SpaceX, and Intuitive Machines, establishes the first lunar data centres.

These lunar facilities will offer protection for sensitive information, safely storing it away from Earth’s cyber threats, natural disasters, and geopolitical conflicts. The initiative provides a secure backup for critical data, including government intelligence and healthcare records, stored on the Moon.

The mission is the first step toward establishing a lunar network capable of storing and processing data directly on the Moon, reducing reliance on continuous data transmission to and from Earth. This capability aims to provide value for future space exploration and secure data storage.

The launch of this lunar database system is a new approach to data security and space-based storage, positioning the Moon as a potential site for long-term data preservation.

As of this week Monday (3 March 2025), Valkyrie reported that Athena, the lunar lander aboard the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, successfully completed its scheduled 492-second main engine Lunar Orbit Insertion (LOI) burn and is now orbiting the Moon.

