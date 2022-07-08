Flagship Xiaomi 12 now available in South Africa

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

The latest Xiaomi flagship delivers cutting-edge AI algorithms and the latest Snapdragon mobile platform to enable cinematic experiences.

Xiaomi has announced that Xiaomi 12, from its flagship series, is now available in South Africa.

Designed to empower users around the world with a cutting-edge videography studio and entertainment powerhouse, Xiaomi 12 delivers impressive advancements in Xiaomi’s AI algorithm, flagship processing power, and an all-round elevated experience.

Capture cinematic shots at any time

Xiaomi 12 enables users to record studio-quality shots no matter the scenario, be it challenging lighting conditions or moving objects. It boasts a pro-grade triple camera array for versatile shooting, starring a massive 50MP main wide-angle camera, with 8K recording capabilities. This is accompanied by a 13MP ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 5MP tele-macro camera, for filming life from different perspectives.

Beyond impressive hardware, Xiaomi 12 also advances Xiaomi’s proprietary AI algorithms. These innovations make it easier than ever for users to record every moment the way they want to, even in low-light or when shooting moving subjects. Xiaomi ProFocus intelligently identifies and tracks objects, preventing blurring or out-of-focus shots of moving or veiled subjects. These advancements also include eye and face auto focus capabilities. Ultra Night Video uses Xiaomi’s proprietary algorithms to record video even under extreme low-light conditions, meaning moody, atmospheric shots are clear.

One-click AI Cinema offers numerous creative options for show-stopping video editing, such as Parallel World, Freeze Frame Video, and Magic Zoom modes.

Flagship processing, unprecedented performance and power-efficiency

Flagship experience requires flagship performance. Xiaomi 12 has a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor – Qualcomm’s advanced mobile platform. Built on a 4nm process, this processor also boosts GPU graphic rendering capabilities by 30% and energy efficiency by 25% when compared to the previous generation. Xiaomi 12 also comes with UFS 3.1 exceptional loading and data transfer speeds, along with LPDDR5 RAM for memory speeds of up to 6,400Mbps.

For optimal product experience, Xiaomi 12 packs a high-performing cooling system, bolstered by a super-large vapour chamber and multiple layers of graphite to offer leading – cooling capabilities.

All-around elevated entertainment experiences

Xiaomi 12 not only lets users capture every moment in exquisite detail, but also allows them to relive those moments in astonishing detail via an exceptional entertainment experience.

The phone offers vivid viewing on an AMOLED Dot Display rated A+ by DisplayMate, and with TrueColour support. For added peace of mind, the display features scratch-resistant Corning Gorilla Glass Victus, and supports Dolby Vision, industry’s leading imaging technology that brings your content to life with vibrant colour and details. Xiaomi 12 also supports HDR 10+.

Xiaomi 12 delivers Xiaomi’s most colourful smartphone display to date, with more than 68 billion colours on a 6.28-inch full-HD+ display. 120Hz Adaptive Sync is also present, for an impressively high-definition, vibrant, and flicker-free display that conveys every detail.

No cinematic experience is truly complete without pro-grade audio. Xiaomi 12 features Sound By Harman Kardon, and creates an immersive audio experience powered by Dolby Atmos, delivering spatial sound with rich detail, clarity, and realism across all your favourite entertainment. Xiaomi 12 delivers balanced stereo sound, ideal for immersive gaming or video viewing.

To optimise core user experience further, Xiaomi 12 incorporates MIUI 13, released globally earlier this year. The update includes faster storage, higher background process efficiency, smarter processing, and longer battery life. New features in the upgraded experience include Xiaomi’s proprietary Liquid Storage, Atomised Memory, Focused Algorithms, and Smart Balance.

Next-generation charging

To ensure Xiaomi 12 delivers pro-grade cinematic and entertainment experiences all day, the device delivers next-level charging speed and safety.

A 4,500mAh battery is fitted into the phone’s compact body design, and 67W wired turbo charging for speedy power-up, 50W wireless charging, and 10W reverse charging are also all supported.

Xiaomi 12 leverages Xiaomi AdaptiveCharge, a smart charging algorithm that learns and adapts to charging habits, which prolongs battery life.

Flagship capabilities packaged in an iconic design

This portable pocket-sized studio fits comfortably in the palm of your hand thanks to its iconic and user-centred design. Slimmer high-capacity batteries and a narrower ridge gap save precious space within the device. Xiaomi 12’s 6.28-inch display measures just 69.9mm in width and is accented by smooth curves for a perfect fit. All three devices are available in Grey and Blue.

Free YouTube Premium

Xiaomi 12 customers will receive up to three months of YouTube Premium for free, a move to give users access to the best ad-free and offline content, where available. The benefits include a subscription to YouTube Music Premium where users can get unlimited, ad-free access to more than 80 million official songs, plus live performances, covers, and remixes.

Market availability

Xiaomi 12 comes with 8GB+256GB, and is available from R17,999 (recommended retail price).

Xiaomi 12 Quick Specs