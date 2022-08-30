Fitbit unveils new lineup

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Following its acquisition by Google, the fitness brand is offering a new range of products to support both health goals and lifestyles

World leading fitness and health monitoring brand Fitbit has revealed the shape of its device range in the wake becoming part of the Google family.

The next generation of Fitbit wearables combine Fitbit’s health and wellness tools with the smarts of Google. The new Inspire 3, Versa 4 and Sense 2 are thinner and more comfortable than their predecessors, and Fitbit promises “you can wear them all day and night, and you don’t have to charge them every day”.

“By giving you information about your body that otherwise wouldn’t be top of mind — like your resting heart rate, oxygen saturation (SpO2), sleep trends and body’s responses to stressors — you can better understand how to manage your holistic health,” says Fitbit.

The company provided the following information on the new devices:

Inspire 3 is a fun, easy-to-use tracker that helps you stay on top of your health with 10 days of battery life. It’s a great entry-level device with a rich colour display that can track important metrics at our most accessible price point. Inspire 3 will be available for R2,499 starting 15 September across leading retailers in South Africa.

Versa 4 is a fitness-focused smartwatch that offers over 40 exercise modes, real-time stats, built-in GPS and Active Zone Minutes, plus Premium features like Daily Readiness Score to help you reach your activity goals – all with 6 days of battery life in a thinner and lighter design. Versa 4 will be available for R5,699 starting 29 September across leading retailers in South Africa.

Sense 2 is the most advanced health-focused smartwatch with more than six days of battery life that helps you manage stress and track your heart health with sensors that can detect signs of atrial fibrillation through the ECG app (FDA cleared and CE marked), heart rate variability, skin temperature and more. It also includes our new Body Response sensor, which measures cEDA for all-day stress management. Sense 2 will be available for R7,499 starting 29 September across leading retailers in South Africa

Fitbit Premium, which is included with all new device purchases for six months, takes the experience further with additions like Daily Readiness Score and Sleep Profile to dive deeper into stats and progress, and over 1,000 workout and mindfulness sessions to keep the mind and body active.