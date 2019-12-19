Stream of the Day
6 Underground – Netflix Original
Ryan Reynolds plays a new kind of action hero in the Netflix Original 6 Underground.
6 Underground introduces a new kind of action hero. Six individuals from around the globe, each the very best at what they do, have been chosen not only for their skill, but for a unique desire to delete their pasts to change the future. The team is brought together by an enigmatic leader (Ryan Reynolds), whose sole mission in life is to ensure that, while he and his fellow operatives will never be remembered, their actions damn sure will.
- Directed by: Michael Bay
- Written by: Paul Wernick & Rhett Reese
- Produced by: Ian Bryce, p.g.a., Michael Bay, p.g.a., David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Don Granger
- Co-Produced by: Michael Kase, JJ Hook, Marco Valerio Pugini
- Executive Produced by: Matthew Cohan, Garrett Grant, Paul Wernick, Rhett Reese
- Cast: Ryan Reynolds, Mélanie Laurent, Corey Hawkins, Adria Arjona, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Ben Hardy Lior Raz, Payman Maadi and Dave Franco
The film is available to stream now on Netflix.
Stream of the Day
Telltale Batman Shadows Edition released
The latest Shadows Edition version of Telltale Batman adds a noir-style visual makeover to the game series on Xbox One and PC.
Telltale and Athlon Games have launched The Telltale Batman Shadows Edition. Shadows Edition brings a sinister new look to the Telltale Batman Series adding a noir-style visual makeover and graphical upgrade to the critically acclaimed game series.
The Telltale Batman Shadows Edition, which includes the Batman: The Telltale Series base game and new noir style DLC, is available for players to purchase now on Xbox One and Steam. The game will be released on PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch in the near future. Players who already own the base game can add Shadows Mode as stand-alone DLC.
Batman: The Telltale Series cast players into the fractured psyche of Bruce Wayne in a dark and violent original story and challenges players with discovering the powerful and far-reaching consequences of choice as the Dark Knight. As Batman, players will encounter classic allies and adversaries, and will learn the true meaning of what it means to be the man behind the cowl as Bruce Wayne.
Earlier this year, Telltale and Athlon Games struck a publishing agreement for five popular Telltale Games back catalog titles, including Batman 1 & 2 and The Wolf Among Us, which are currently available for players to purchase. A leading creator of interactive storytelling, Telltale Games titles represent a collection of powerful story driven narratives that invoke fond memories for fans of the series.
“We’re excited to be able to build and continue the legacy of this iconic Telltale Games franchise by launching The New Telltale Batman Shadows Edition today,” says Brian Waddle, Chief Revenue Officer at Telltale. “For the holiday season, we wanted to offer fans old and new a fun twist on the series with the first of many planned initiatives. All of us at Telltale are working hard to build a great studio, delivering great content. We hope everyone will stay tuned for more announcements in the coming months and, for now, enjoy playing in the Shadows.”
Stream of the Day
Jets’n’Guns released for Nintendo Switch
Jets’n’Guns rocks out with earth-shattering, ear-battering, nonstop destruction; now out on the Nintendo Switch.
Jets’n’Guns is a heavy piece of ground-shaking rock-blasting action with intense graphics and special effects. Enjoy an almost-insane action adventure of saving the universe from the deadly threat of more than 270 different monsters in the campaign of 40+ levels. Stand as one-against-many, armed with tons of different weapons of a devastating armament fitted into one of the awesome spaceships.
The game features:
- 43 levels full of thrilling action, shooting and demolition
- More than 270 unique enemies including 16 boss monsters
- 70 different weapons
- Upgrade your ship with 20 special devices
- Great retro gameplay
- More than one hour of breathtaking original music
- Pilot 12 different vessels, including a truly terrifying boss ship
- Hundreds of possible ways to equip your ship using different combinations of weapons
Jets’n’Guns is now available for purchase from the Nintendo eShop for R98