F-Pace gets tech makeover

The Jaguar F-Pace electric hybrid has a new battery pack, offering 20 percent more range on “zero emissions power”.

For the 2024 model year, the P400e has a bigger lithium-ion battery pack, comprising nine modules in place of eight, raising the energy storage capacity to 19.2kWh. This increases the electric-only range from up to 53km to a maximum of 65km – an increase of more than 20 percent.

The enhancement also reduces CO 2 emissions and fuel consumption, which are now from only 37g/km and as little as 1.6l/100km (WLTP TEL). The P400e powertrain’s combined output of 297kW and 640Nm torque enables acceleration from 0-100km/h in 5.3 seconds.

The P400e accounts for more than one in ten F-Pace sales globally. In countries like the Netherlands, where electrified vehicles are most popular, this share is expected to go as high as 98 percent.

“As we make progress to reimagine Jaguar to an all-electric luxury brand by 2025, we have been curating our existing products by offering richer and more desirable specifications,” says Jaguar MD Philip Koehn. “The first nameplate to receive this change was F-Type as we move towards 2023 and celebrate 75 years of Jaguar sports cars. We now move to F-Pace, an SUV that offers an unrivalled balance of ride, handling, refinement and luxury.

“By Increasing the range of the P400e plug-in electric hybrid by more than 20 percent, it becomes an even more attractive combination of performance, efficiency and zero-tailpipe emissions driving capability.”

Every model in the F-Pace range has the intuitive Pivi Pro infotainment system, offering seamless connectively through wireless Apple CarPlay, Wireless Android Auto and what3words navigation. Pivi Pro – together with other systems throughout the vehicle – is always up-to-date thanks to software-over-the-air updates. Wireless Device Charging is now standard across the range.

The 2024 Model Year F-Pace range in South Africa comprises: R-Dynamic SE, R-Dynamic HSE and SVR. F-Pace SVR is Jaguar’s pinnacle performance SUV. Powered by Jaguar’s 405kW 5.0-litre V8 supercharged petrol engine, it is capable of accelerating from 0-100km/h in 4.0 seconds and can reach a top speed of 286km/h.

The South African powertrain range comprises a 297kW four-cylinder petrol PHEV, a 147kW D200 diesel, a 221kW D300 six-cylinder diesel and the 405kW V8 supercharged petrol. All are made at Jaguar Land Rover’s Engine Manufacturing Centre in Wolverhampton, UK.

All F-PACE models feature intelligent all-wheel drive and eight-speed automatic transmissions, and as well as luxury and refinement each one delivers the ideal balance of performance, agility and responsiveness that drivers expect from a Jaguar.

Jaguar F-PACE model features:

The 2024 Model Year F-PACE will be available in South Africa from early 2023 with pricing to made available closer to the time.