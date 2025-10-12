Epos lends an AI ear

Photo courtesy Eposaudio.com.

Epos is a Danish audio specialist that grew out of Sennheiser Communications, with a focus on professional-grade headsets and audio tools. Its mission is about clarity in communication, especially in busy, hybrid, and noisy environments. We tested this promise with the new Impact 100 headset and Adapt E1 earbuds.

What are the Epos Impact 100 and Epos Adapt E1?

The Epos Impact 100 and Epos Adapt E1 are devices that reflect Epos’s ability to meet different professional needs. The Impact 100 delivers affordability, comfort, and reliable wired performance for call-heavy office users. The Adapt E1 provides a premium, wireless solution for hybrid professionals who want flexibility, smooth device switching, and strong integration with business platforms.

Both devices emphasise one of the critical needs for modern professionals: having clear communication in any environment, from a busy office, to a collab workspace or a remote work environment. I had the chance to try out both the Epos Impact 100 headset and the Epos Adapt E1 earbuds, and was surprised that, though the two are designed very differently, they aim for the same goal of reliability, professional audio and advanced AI analysis.

The Impact 100 feels like a basic, work-focused headset. It is lightweight, the stereo version weighs just 76 grams, and this means I can wear it for hours without feeling weighed down. The soft silicone headband and cushioned earpads make it surprisingly comfortable, which I appreciated during long calls. Even though it’s considered entry-level, the audio quality has impressed me, and it feels like a dependable tool for a busy office or home setup.

The Adapt E1 is also built for professionals like me who want the flexibility of wireless earbuds without sacrificing call quality. I used to think my ears were small for earbuds, but I found my fit. The pair is not only comfortable but I found switching between my laptop and phone easy, thanks to the Bluetooth connectivity.

The two differ in how they handle voice clarity. With the Impact 100, I get a physical noise-cancelling microphone paired with algorithms that block out background noise, from typing to dogs barking and vacuum cleaners. I could barely hear people talking to me when I switched to the active noise cancellation mode. The devices are also certified for leading communication platforms like Microsoft Teams, and work with Zoom, Google Meet, and Webex. My voice always comes through cleanly, and projects a professional impression during calls and meetings.

The Adapt E1 uses multiple beamforming microphones with AI noise reduction and, for wireless earbuds, they perform well. Calls are clear, even in busier places, though I will admit they do not match the quality of the mic on the Impact 100.

In terms of comfort, the Impact 100 is a headset I can wear through long shifts without any issue. The lightweight frame and padding really help with fatigue. The Adapt E1 takes a different approach with Epos’s IntelligentFit technology and a semi-open design that avoids that in-ear pressure I usually get from earbuds. I can wear them for hours while working or traveling, and I love that they are more durable against sweat and splashes.

With the Adapt E1, users can switch between three modes: hybrid active noise canceling mode, ambient mode that allows sound to pass through, and turning off the ANC. Connectivity and power are another big difference. The Impact 100 is plug-and-play, with USB-C and USB-A adapters. Since it is wired, I never have to think about charging it. The Adapt E1 is completely wireless, offering Bluetooth 5.3, and even comes with a USB-C dongle for a stable, low-latency connection to my PC. Battery life has been great.

I get about 14 hours of listening on a single charge, 6 hours of talk time, and close to 50 hours with the charging case. For me, the Impact 100 is the headset I would rely on for focused, all-day calling, while the Adapt E1 is my go-to for flexibility and mobility when I need wireless freedom. Both serve their purpose well, just in very different ways.

How much do they cost?

The Epos Impact 100 retails in South Africa at approximately R1,120 while the Epos Adapt E1 retails for approximately R3,776.

Why do they matter?

The Epos Impact 100 and the Adapt E1 earbuds deliver a promise for modern talk-heavy professionals by providing high-quality, professional-grade audio and all-day comfort at an entry-level price. They also combine the design with a noise-cancelling microphone and easy plug-and-play compatibility with major communication platforms like Microsoft Teams. The devices offer a cost-effective solution for businesses and individuals who need reliable and comfortable devices that ensure clear communication in any environment.

What are the biggest negatives?

The Epos Impact 100

No Bluetooth or wireless option.

Cable length may feel excessive.

Button functions can feel basic.

The Epos Adapt E1

Higher price point compared to wired alternatives.

Requires an app as a first time user to connect.

What are the biggest positives?

The Epos Impact 100

Very affordable.

Lightweight and comfortable for long use.

Certified for Microsoft Teams.

Simple plug-and-play setup.

The Epos Adapt E1

Premium design and comfort fit.

Strong ANC and transparency modes.

Long lasting battery life.

Multipoint connectivity and included USB-C dongle.

