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Flood damage to vehicles costs more than twice as much as hail damage, writes SUMARIE GREYBE, co-founder of Naked.

Claims data from digital insurance platform, Naked, highlights November as the peak month for weather-related car insurance claims. Naked’s data from 2023 to 2025 shows that November alone accounted for around 57% of these claims, with December contributing a further 11%.

Hail damage accounted for 82% of weather-related claims, with each claim costing between R32,000 and R37,000 on average. This covers everything from the assessment and repairs to car hire while the vehicle is off the road.

The data highlights both the seasonal risks motorists face and the potential cost of weather damage:

Although November is by far the peak month for weather-related claims, Naked sees weather-related claims start to rise in October each year and remain relatively elevated through to January.

August had the lowest weather-related claim rate.

Floods accounted for 7.9% of weather-related claims, with an average cost of R100,000 per claim — more than twice the average cost of a hail claim, reflecting the extensive damage that flooding can cause.

Our data shows your exposure to weather-related risks increases sharply during this time of the year, particularly on the Highveld where thunderstorms, heavy rain and hail can cause significant damage.

Given the rising costs of repairing or replacing vehicles, it’s important to take practical steps to protect your car and understand what your insurance covers.

When severe weather hits, we often see an increase in claims for vehicles damaged by flooding, hail, falling branches and collisions in difficult driving conditions. But it is important to note that these figures only capture claims classified as weather-related damage, so they don’t tell the whole story. A collision in the rain, for example, would typically be recorded as an accident claim, even if the conditions contributed to it.

The risks therefore extend beyond direct storm damage. Taking reasonable care of your vehicle, finding shelter where possible and adjusting how you drive to suit the conditions can help reduce the risk of damage or an incident.

Simple steps to reduce your risks:

Check your tyres, windscreen wipers and lights ahead of the rainy season to help you drive more safely when you get caught in poor weather.

Listen to weather warnings and avoid driving in severe weather conditions when possible. Park under cover if hail is forecast.

If you get caught in severe rain or a hailstorm, find a safe place to pull over, ideally under cover and away from trees or flood-prone areas. Avoid stopping where you could obstruct traffic.

Never attempt to drive through flooded roads. Turn around and find a safe alternative route.

Slow down on wet roads, increase your following distance and switch on your headlights to improve visibility. If you need to stop because of an emergency, pull over safely and use your hazard lights to warn other drivers.

What to do if your car is damaged by severe weather:

Put your safety first. If your car is in rising water, prioritise getting to safety and contact emergency services if needed.

If you suspect water damage, do not start or restart the engine. Contact your insurer’s emergency assistance line for advice and towing assistance.

Do not drive if the damage makes your car unsafe to use. For example, if your windscreen is shattered, driving may be unsafe and your risk of having an accident may be higher.

Take photos of the damage when it is safe to do so.

Speak to your insurer before arranging major repairs, unless immediate action is needed for safety or to prevent further damage.

Submit your claim as soon as possible. If your insurer offers claims through an app, this can help you submit the details without waiting for a call centre agent.

*Data covers claims with loss dates from 1 January 2023 to 31 December 2025 and excludes glass-only car claims. Monthly shares reflect approved claims across this combined period.

*Claim costs exclude VAT.