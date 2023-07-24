As portable as power stations get

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

The 150W Portable Power Station from ACDC Dynamics is a delight to use, and to carry around, writes ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK.

What is it?

The ACDC Dynamics 150w Portable Power Station (PPS) is a powerful and versatile device that can power essentials through loadshedding, with one added benefit: it looks great.

With a 150w capacity, a variety of ports, and a long-lasting lithium-ion battery, it can keep most of the devices and appliances one needs for work, and some pleasure, running for several hours. It powers AC devices, such as laptops, TVs, lights, Wi-FI routers, tablets and drones.

Most significantly, it is amazingly light and portable, with two-fold-out handles that make it a delight to carry around. A distinct black and green two-tone trim will have everyone asking, “What Is that?”

Its biggest advantage over most similarly-sized PPSs is its variety of ports, namely two USB ports, three 12v DC ports, and two AC outlets that take South African 2-prong plugs, small-3-prong format plugs, and US-style 2-prong plugs.

The long-lasting battery can provide up to 10 hours of power for devices with low power consumption, and a couple of hours for more demanding devices.

For example, if you have a laptop with a power consumption of 50 watts, the 150w Portable Power Station can keep it running for up to 2 hours on a single charge. If you have a TV with a power consumption of 100 watts, the 150w Portable Power Station can keep it running for up to 1 hour on a single charge.

This means the PPS can also be used to power small appliances, but it’s not suitable for high-power appliances like a hair dryer or kettle.

What does it cost?

The recommended retail price is R3,767.

Why does it matter?

It is tempting to suggest it is the ideal camping accessory, as it will even fit in a backpack, but the reality is that it is useful to take along anywhere. Take it to the office, for example, and it may just be a lifesaver – or worksaver – when loadshedding hits. That said, its rugged design means it won’t be out of place in the outdoors,

What are the biggest negatives?

For a 150w Portable Power Station, it is relatively expensive.

The battery life is limited for higher-power devices.

The display is limited to indicating whether it is on AC or DC, and five levels of charging.

What are the biggest positives?

Compact and lightweight, making it easy to carry anywhere.

It’s durable and weather-resistant, so it can be used even in extreme conditions. Its variety of ports is a true stand-out among small PPSs.

It looks so cool.



* Arthur Goldstuck is founder of World Wide Worx and editor-in-chief of Gadget.co.za. Follow him on Twitter and Threads on @art2gee