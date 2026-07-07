Big 2026 African films stream free

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Ten of the biggest awards-season contenders are now available to watch on YouTube, writes KEVIN KRIEDEMANN of Plot Twist Picks.

To mark the midpoint of 2026, Plot Twist Picks has rounded up ten of Africa’s biggest awards-season contenders, all available to stream for free on YouTube.



These include 2026 Oscar, Emmy and Webby nominees, alongside winners from the Clios, D&AD and the Royal Television Society Awards.



Launched during Africa Month, Plot Twist Picks has curated over 300 acclaimed African films to stream on YouTube. Subscribe here for handpicked African films every Tuesday and Thursday.

Photo supplied.

Watch on YouTube



Butterfly (AKA Papillon) | Algeria



This oil painting-style animation is inspired by the true story of Alfred Nakache, a Jewish-Algerian swimmer who competed at the 1936 Olympics – in Nazi Germany.



Nominated: Oscars (Animated Short).

Photo supplied.

Watch on YouTube

The Deadly Quest for Gold in South Africa | South Africa



After a government crackdown on illegal mining, hundreds of miners were trapped underground in Shaft 11 for months.



Shortlisted: One World Media (Short Documentary).

Photo supplied.

Watch on YouTube



Patience | Senegal



As Moudou attempts to emigrate from Senegal, his patience and resilience are tested. He is sustained by hope for what lies ahead and memories of what came before.



Winner: Graphite Pencil, D&AD.

Photo supplied.

Watch on YouTube



Death in Dubai | Uganda and Diaspora

This true-crime documentary investigates the death of a 23-year-old Ugandan influencer in Dubai, as well as the disturbing online trend #DubaiPortaPotty.



Winner: Royal Television Society Journalism Award (Current Affairs: International).





Photo supplied.

Watch on YouTube



Africa’s Cultural Landmarks | Pan-African



These 13 short documentaries reframe the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s African galleries, travelling from Great Zimbabwe to rock-hewn churches in Ethiopia, and from sacred shrines in Nigeria to the Tsodilo Hills in Botswana, nicknamed ‘the Louvre of the desert’ for its 4,500 rock art paintings.

Nominated: Webby Awards (Documentary).

Photo supplied.

Watch on YouTube



Searching for Amani | Kenya



A 13-year-old aspiring journalist investigates his father’s murder inside one of Kenya’s largest wildlife conservancies: Laikipia.



Nominated: News & Documentary Emmy Awards (Outstanding Social Issue Documentary).

Photo supplied.

Watch on YouTube



Lily | Tunisia

A lonely archivist has his life upended by a doll that triggers his conscience.

Winner: $1-million AI Film Prize from Google and the 1-Billion Followers Summit.

Photo supplied.

Stampede | Ghana

Watch on YouTube



Rapper Genesis Owusu returned from Australia to Ghana for the first time in 11 years to film this music video, featuring daredevil local motorbike riders.



Silver: Young Director Award, Cannes Lions.

Photo supplied.

Watch on YouTube

In-Between | Ethiopia



Omar, a young refugee from Ethiopia, is navigating life in Malta. He lives suspended between two worlds: the home he misses and the one he’s trying to make.

Winner: On the Cusp, 1.4 Awards. Shortlisted: Cannes Lions (Casting).

Photo supplied.

Watch on YouTube

Flood | Nigeria and South Africa



Directed by South African Salomon Ligthelm, Little Simz’ striking black-and-white music video for Flood features Nigerian Obongjayar and South African Moonchild Sanelly in a modern-day fable exploring the tensions between the material and the spiritual.



Bronze: Clio Awards (Directing). Nominated: Video of the Year, MOBO Awards.





* Stream Plot Twist Picks’ expanded 20-film playlist of Africa’s 2026 awards contenders on YouTube here.

* Discover Kevin Kriedemann’s amazing Africa Day watchlist here.