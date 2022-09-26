Disney+ coming to Xbox in SA

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

The Comic Con Africa event played host to one of the big announcements of the entertainment year

Disney+ chose Comic Con Africa this weekend to announce that the streaming service from The Walt Disney Company will have its app incorporated onto Xbox consoles.

The Disney app will go live on Xbox consoles from 29 September 2022 in South Africa. Current Xbox consoles that will support the Disney+ streaming service include Xbox One, Xbox One S, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X.

With over 1000 films, more than 1500 series and a slate of 200 exclusive Originals from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic and more, Disney+ offer a wide range of entertainment options.

This September sees John Lithgow and Jeff Bridges star in a new drama series, The Old Man, and the return of the iconic Sanderson sisters in Hocus Pocus 2. Elsewhere, Star Wars fans are treated to the highly anticipated series Andor, and the streaming debut of Marvel Studios’ latest blockbuster Thor: Love and Thunder. Users will have access to up to four concurrent streams, unlimited downloads on up to ten devices, and the ability to set up to seven different profiles, including the ability for parents to set a PIN to access age-appropriate content.