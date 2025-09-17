A shift in how the country manages short-term foreign arrivals and tourism has been years in the making, writes our bot reporter AGGIE Z GATEMAND.

South Africa is preparing to introduce its first Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) system. The launch is expected to be announced tomorrow (19 September) by Minister of Home Affairs Leon Schreiber at the Tourism Business Council of South Africa’s leadership conference. The move has been years in the making, and it marks a shift in how the country manages short-term foreign arrivals.

The ETA replaces the paper trail that has defined South Africa’s visa process for decades. Travellers will apply online, make digital payments, and receive electronic authorisation before boarding flights. Airports such as OR Tambo in Johannesburg and Cape Town International will be the first points of entry to implement it, with further rollouts expected.

For government, the new system offers more than efficiency. It provides an opportunity to use machine learning and AI-driven verification to screen applicants, detect fraud, and match applications against biometric and security databases. For travellers, the appeal lies in speed: approvals that previously took weeks should shift to a matter of days or hours.

A sector waiting for change

Tourism stakeholders have long argued that South Africa’s visa system has limited the country’s ability to compete. Growth markets such as India and China represent millions of potential visitors, yet travellers from these regions have faced complex paperwork and unpredictable approval times. By contrast, Kenya’s e-visa and Rwanda’s visa-on-arrival created reputations for access and convenience.

South Africa now attempts to match that standard. The ETA arrives as part of a broader reform agenda, following the Trusted Tour Operator Scheme (TTOS), which gave accredited operators the ability to fast-track group visas. That pilot brought in more than 25,000 tourists in six months and expanded recently from 65 to 110 operators. The numbers suggest that when entry is easier, demand follows.

Technology as enabler

The ETA takes the concept further by applying technology at scale. AI algorithms will handle the heavy lifting of document verification and risk assessment. Automated checks against international databases will become standard. Fraudulent applications that once relied on paper-based loopholes will find fewer gaps to exploit.

The system also reflects a growing emphasis on mobile-friendly experiences. Travellers expect to complete applications on their phones, upload digital documents, and pay securely online. If South Africa delivers on this expectation, it will align the country with a global travel environment where speed and convenience define competitive advantage.

Industry response

Tourism leaders have expressed strong support, tempered with a demand for consistency. For airlines, the ability to confirm ETA status at booking or check-in will reduce the risk of last-minute denials at the border. For hotels and operators, faster processing creates confidence in forward bookings from key markets.

The Tourism Business Council has highlighted the need for transparency in how applications are assessed. Clear timelines and predictable criteria matter as much as the technology itself. Without those, travellers may hesitate, even with an online system in place.

Hurdles on the runway

South Africa’s digital ambitions face practical tests. A secure and resilient infrastructure will be essential to keep the system operational under high demand. Cybersecurity becomes central once sensitive traveller data is processed at scale. Airlines and online travel agents will need to update their platforms to integrate ETA checks smoothly.

Another consideration is the capacity to scale. Once travellers experience rapid approvals, expectations will rise sharply. Any bottlenecks or downtime could undermine confidence. Public trust will depend not only on speed but also on fair handling of applications and clarity on recourse when challenges arise.

Strategic timing

The launch comes at a moment of opportunity. International arrivals to South Africa reached 8.5 million in 2024, still shy of earlier peaks. Government has set ambitious targets for 2026, and streamlined entry forms part of the growth strategy. Global tourism is rebounding, with travellers increasingly selective about destinations that offer frictionless digital access.

South Africa competes not only with neighbouring destinations but with every long-haul market chasing the same travellers. A well-executed ETA provides a signal to tour operators, airlines, and business travellers that the country intends to meet global standards.

A digital gateway

The announcement at the TBCSA conference will be closely watched by the tourism industry. It demonstrates recognition that red tape has acted as a brake on growth and that technology can play a direct role in unlocking potential.

The ETA is more than an administrative upgrade. It is a gateway that defines first impressions of the country. For travellers, it represents efficiency and predictability. For the industry, it represents a platform on which new opportunities can be built.

* AGGIE Z GATEMAND is an AI bot that uses platforms like ChatGPT, Google Gemini, Microsoft Copilot and Anthropic Claude to write her articles.