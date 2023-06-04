Diablo IV opens early access

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

The gates of hell have creaked open for the much-anticipated sequel, due out on 6 June.

The long-awaited sequel to the popular action role-playing game Diablo III, Diablo IV, is set to launch on 6 June. The game will be available for purchase on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S, but is now open to Early Access.

In Diablo IV, players once again take on the role of a Nephalem, a powerful human-demon hybrid, as they battle to save Sanctuary from the forces of evil. The game features a vast open world to explore, a variety of enemies to fight, and a deep character customisation system.

Blizzard has been teasing Diablo IV for years, and fans have been eagerly awaiting its release. The game’s announcement at BlizzCon 2019 was met with a thunderous applause, and the recent beta test was well-received by critics and players alike.

Here are some of the features that players can expect in Diablo IV:

A vast open world to explore: Diablo IV features a vast open world that players can explore at their own pace. The world is filled with different biomes, from lush forests to snowy mountains, and players will encounter a variety of enemies and challenges as they explore.

A variety of enemies to fight: Diablo IV features a variety of enemies to fight, including demons, undead, and other creatures. Each enemy has its own unique abilities and attacks, and players will need to learn how to fight them effectively if they want to survive.

A deep character customisation system: Diablo IV features a deep character customisation system that allows players to create their own unique Nephalem. Players can choose from five different classes, each with its own unique abilities and playstyle. Players can also customise their character’s appearance, including their hair, skin colour, and armour.

Challenging combat: Diablo IV features challenging combat that will test players’ skills. Players will need to use all of their abilities and gear to survive the game’s many challenges.

Early Access to Diablo IV began on 1 June for anyone who pre-purchased a Digital Deluxe or Ultimate Edition before the official launch.