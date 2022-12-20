Sustainability challenge for logistics innovators

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

DHL has launched a challenge to find the best solutions from four continents, including Africa, for overcoming global sustainability issues.

A new international innovation challenge, “The Fast Forward Challenge: Sustainable Solutions”, calls on individuals and businesses across four continents to pitch their innovative technologies and solutions aimed at solving global sustainability issues.

The 2023 Fast Forward Challenge is an initiative of DHL, in partnership with Logistics Middle East, Dubai South, and EZDubai. DHL says it is inspired by a commitment to contribute towards the UN’s 17 Sustainable Development Goals and its mission to achieve net-zero logistics by 2050. The challenge is one aspect of an initiative titled “The Era of Sustainable Logistics”.

“Our goal is to empower people and give them a platform to showcase their innovative ideas to the world while accelerating the industry’s sustainability efforts,” says Amadou Diallo, CEO of DHL Global Forwarding Middle East & Africa.

Businesses of any size that are dedicated to creating a more sustainable future for the supply chain and logistics industry are invited to enter. The best ideas from the MEA region will be invited to pitch to a panel of industry decision-makers at the DHL Innovation Centre in Dubai on 23 February 2023. The MEA winner will receive additional mentorship and an opportunity to conduct a proof of concept with DHL.

Thereafter, the MEA winner and the winners from the other three regions – plus one wildcard – will attend the DHL Era of Sustainability Summit in Valencia, Spain. DHL will cover all expenses for this opportunity to network and gain exposure.

The winning idea will receive funding and additional support to advance the concept toward a point where it can be rolled out.

To get involved, the business must upload a video of no more than five minutes pitching its idea to the submission link, here, by 10 January 2023.