Limited edition Defender 110 celebrates Rugby World Cup

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The RWC 2023 Defender is inspired by the Trophy Car, which will bring the Webb Ellis Cup to the winning team after the tournament, starting this weekend.

The Land Rover Defender is celebrating Rugby World Cup (RWC) 2023 with the introduction of a RWC 2023 Limited Edition vehicle, numbering just 23 unique cars, to be sold in the French market.

Taking inspiration from The Defender Trophy Car for Rugby World Cup 2023 – which has been touring France showcasing the famous Webb Ellis Cup – the Limited-Edition Defender 110 is crafted in a unique specification.

The exterior is finished in Santorini Black, with 22-inch Satin Gold alloy wheels, matching bumper inserts, Defender script and signature graphic, as well as Rugby World Cup 2023 logos on the fender behind the front wheel. At night, unique puddle lamp graphics with the Rugby World Cup 2023 logo differentiate the Limited-Edition Defender.

Inside, each car is trimmed with Windsor Leather finished in Ebony, with matching ebony headlining and blue contrast stitching on the seats and mats, plus an embroidered RWC 2023 logo on the front headrests.

Further exclusivity is created by a laser-etched fascia end cap on the dashboard, with ‘Rugby World Cup France 2023’ script, and the individual number of each model. This is complemented by illuminated tread plates with the same script and number.

Jaguar Land Rover says Defender’s partnership with RWC France 2023 celebrates shared values:

“Rugby and Defender are cast from the same mould – made for strength, durability, and versatility.

“These common values are found in Defender’s tough design and extreme performance: robustness and strength are highlighted through the presence of the grille, the powerful wheel arches, and the distinct rims, which underline the unique character of the vehicle.”

Using the P400e plug-in electric hybrid powertrain, the Limited-Edition Defender is powerful and efficient.

The vehicle was presented for the first time at Le Palais de Tokyo on 7 September.