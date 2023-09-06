Wheels of the Week: Volvo XC40 combines safety and comfort

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Get seated! One must experience being behind the wheel of the XC40 B4 to appreciate how comfortable it is, writes SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

The comfort and sheer luxury of the seats of the Volvo XC40 makes driving this vehicle a pure pleasure. No more backache or stiffness after long drives.

The seats can be electronically adjusted to individual specifications, almost like sitting in your favourite recliner in your lounge. This makes for better control of the steering wheel for the driver, especially navigating the potholes and bad drivers on the roads of South Africa.

The Volvo XC40 B4 is a compact luxury SUV that brings a host of impressive tech features into the mix.

One of the standout features is the 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster. It is highly customisable, allowing you to tailor the display to your preferences, whether you are interested in navigation, media, or driving data.

The infotainment system, presented on a 9-inch touchscreen, integrates Google Maps and has voice control, making it intuitive and user-friendly. The sound system is the premium range Harman Kardon, powered by a 600-watt digital amplifier and run through as many as 13 hi-fi speakers, including an air-ventilated subwoofer.

The centre console has a wireless cell phone charging pad. Apple Car Play is wireless, although I was unable to test this feature as I have an Android phone. Because Google services and apps are built in, Android Auto is not supported.

Safety-wise, the XC40 B4 does not disappoint. It packs a suite of driver assistance features, including adaptive cruise control, lane keeping assist, and blind spot monitoring. These systems work together to enhance driving safety and convenience. When I reversed and could not see a plant, the brakes kicked in to prevent the plant from being destroyed.

The XC40 B4 comes standard with a range of additional safety features, like automatic emergency braking and pedestrian detection, reinforcing its commitment to passenger well-being.

The 360 degree camera makes parking simple. No excuse for parking over the white line for this Volvo.

The digital instrument cluster proves to be a handy tool for quickly accessing vital information. Its customisation options make it adaptable to your specific needs.

While the infotainment system may occasionally lag, it remains user-friendly, with voice control providing added convenience for tasks like navigation and media management.

The driver assistance features, such as adaptive cruise control and lane keeping assist, contribute significantly to driving safety. These are especially valuable in traffic or on long journeys.

The inclusion of automatic emergency braking and pedestrian detection as standard features ensures that safety isn’t compromised, regardless of the trim level.

The panoramic sunroof loads of legroom for passengers and comfortable rear seats makes for less nagging and more pleasure for passengers and the driver in the Volvo XC40 B4.