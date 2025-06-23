Anime music icon composes for ‘Mecha Break’

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Award-winning composer Hiroyuki Sawano created the theme for the upcoming mech-based multiplayer shooter.

Hiroyuki Sawano is bringing his signature tunes to an upcoming mech-based multiplayer shooter, Mecha Break. The award-winning musician is known for his work on acclaimed anime, such as Attack on Titan, The Seven Deadly Sins, and Solo Leveling. He has also composed soundtracks for Mobile Suit Gundam Unicorn and Xenoblade Chronicles X.

Mecha Break, developed by Amazing Seasun Games (JX3 Online and Snowbreak), will release on 2 July 2025.

A recently released cinematic trailer showcased Sawano’s latest track during the Summer Game Fest livestream. The full song Upgrad(D) is available on select streaming platforms.

Mecha Breakis a third-person shooter that offers three distinct game modes: 3v3 Ace Arena, 6v6 Operation VERGE and PvPvE extraction-mode Mashmak. The game aims to deliver high-octane ground and aerial combat. Players can choose from assault, melee, sniper, reconnaissance, or support classes. Strikers and pilots are customisable. Players can battle other hostile mechs across various treacherous terrain.

The story begins in the catastrophic aftermath of a global disaster, where a mysterious carbon-silicon mineral known as Corite has breathed new life into Earth’s energy industry. But its gift comes with a curse – its pathogenic nature and uncontrollable spread are slowly consuming the planet’s last habitable spaces.

Within 30 years, heavily polluted areas known as Marcens Zones threaten to engulf the globe, pushing humanity to the brink of extinction. A decade later, players take on the role of a hero granted the rare opportunity to pilot a third-generation Break Striker. Alongside the secretive SHADOW special task force, they must fight to reshape both their destiny and the future of humanity.

Where to play?

Mecha Break will release on Steam, Steam Deck and Xbox Series X|S on 2 July 2025.