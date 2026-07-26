Image courtesy Dell Technologies modified by Google Gemini, based on a prompt by Gadget.

Enterprise storage will determine the return on investment from AI, writes MARC LAYNE, sales director of Dell Technologies South Africa.

Most enterprises today have an AI strategy. Fewer have worked through the infrastructure implications of running that strategy at scale. That gap is where return on investment becomes harder to predict, and it leads directly to one question: how efficiently does the storage environment support the way AI systems actually consume data?

The token economy refers to a world where tokens – the units by which large language models process information – have become a key measure of AI efficiency, cost, and business value. Every AI interaction consumes or generates tokens, and the efficiency with which organisations create and move them increasingly determines the return they see from AI investments.

For enterprise leaders in South Africa, that efficiency question leads directly to one place: storage infrastructure.

Storage is becoming a strategic AI advantage

Many organisations have invested heavily in AI tools, models, and GPU infrastructure. As they move from experimentation to production, attention is increasingly shifting toward another critical success factor: the data foundation that powers AI.

Every token generated by an AI system depends on the quality, accessibility, and governance of the underlying data. Poor data quality creates poor outputs, while data silos and inefficient data movement increase cost and complexity as AI adoption scales. In addition, many storage environments were designed for traditional applications and structured data – not for AI workloads that depend on massive volumes of unstructured content, real-time access, and high-performance inference.

In South Africa, AI infrastructure investment is accelerating, but energy constraints and fragmented strategies mean fewer than a third of enterprises are designing infrastructure with AI workloads as the primary driver. IDC notes strong industrial development financing, while local CIOs increasingly treat power availability as the first design principle for AI deployments. That suggests the challenge is no longer simply investing in AI – it is aligning infrastructure investments with the outcomes that enterprises are trying to achieve.

Storage is no longer simply about capacity. It is increasingly about throughput, latency, scalability, and ensuring AI systems have access to the right data at the right time.

The infrastructure questions shaping AI strategy in South Africa

South African enterprises face a unique combination of AI ambition, regulatory complexity, and data sovereignty requirements. As a result, storage architecture has become both a performance and compliance consideration.

Five questions are increasingly central to that conversation:

Can data move efficiently though the AI pipeline? AI performance depends on how efficiently data moves from storage to compute environments. Bottlenecks increase inference times, raise costs, and reduce the value generated from AI investments. Organisations that understand and optimise their data pipelines are better positioned to scale AI effectively. Is the storage architecture built for future AI growth? AI workloads are predominantly unstructured data workloads. Businesses that design storage capacity and architecture with that requirement in mind from the outset are significantly better positioned than those that attempt to retrofit capability as demand scales. Do we understand the real economics of AI? McKinsey research indicates organisations that manage AI spend at this level of granularity achieve cost efficiency gains of 20%-40% compared to those managing at the application layer alone. Businesses that understand these economics are better positioned to maximise ROI. Do we understand the real economics of AI? McKinsey research indicates organisations that manage AI spend at this level of granularity achieve cost efficiency gains of 20%-40% compared to those managing at the application layer alone. Businesses that understand these economics are better positioned to maximise ROI. Are resilience and governance built into the foundation? Adding AI workloads to legacy environments often increases complexity, creating new integrations, dependencies, and governance requirements. At the same time, regulations such as NIS2 and DORA are raising expectations around cyber recovery and operational resilience. This requirements are mirrored in South Africa by the Joint Standard 2 of 2024, which covers cybersecurity governance and incident reporting, as well as Operational Risk & Resilience standards for ICT risk, continuity, third-party oversight and resilience testing. Organisations that modernise earlier are typically better positioned to reduce risk and support future AI initiatives. Are resilience and governance built into the foundation? Adding AI workloads to legacy environments often increases complexity, creating new integrations, dependencies, and governance requirements. At the same time, regulations such as NIS2 and DORA are raising expectations around cyber recovery and operational resilience. This requirements are mirrored in South Africa by the Joint Standard 2 of 2024, which covers cybersecurity governance and incident reporting, as well as Operational Risk & Resilience standards for ICT risk, continuity, third-party oversight and resilience testing. Organisations that modernise earlier are typically better positioned to reduce risk and support future AI initiatives. Can the AI strategy scale sustainably? As AI workloads scale, energy efficiency is becoming a strategic consideration. Older storage systems often consume more energy per unit of useful work than modern alternatives. Modernising storage can help improve efficiency, lower operating costs, and support sustainability objectives as AI adoption grows.

From storage platform to AI data platform

Perhaps the biggest shift is that storage can no longer be viewed as a passive repository for information.

Organisations increasingly need an AI data platform – an integrated foundation that combines storage, data management, governance, security, orchestration, and analytics. As AI becomes more autonomous and agentic, the quality and accessibility of enterprise data become even more important.

Every unnecessary movement of data increases cost, and every poorly governed dataset increases risk. The organisations generating the greatest value from AI are those building data foundations that enable intelligence to be delivered efficiently and at scale.

AI ROI starts at the storage layer

AI return on investment does not begin when a model is deployed. It begins with the data foundation that feeds it.

As AI moves into production, success will depend not only on the quality of the models organisations use, but on how efficiently they manage and move the data behind them.

In the token economy, storage is becoming a key determinant of AI performance, cost, and business value – and the South African organisations that generate the greatest value from AI will be those that transform data into outcomes most efficiently.