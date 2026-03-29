How to navigate the flash market crunch

Photo courtesy Dell Technologies.

Flash costs are rising rapidly, but there is a solution to spending less and extending SSD life, writes MARC LAYNE, sales director of Dell Technologies SA.

Flash memory (NAND) costs are rising fast, and storage supply chains are under pressure. Dell helps you gain control with guaranteed 5:1 data reduction, longer SSD lifespan, and real-world savings across workloads. PowerStore and PowerMax deliver the efficiency you need to reduce costs, stretch existing infrastructure further and scale smarter – right now.

If you’ve been keeping an eye on the latest industry headlines, you’ve probably noticed the storm brewing over the storage market as AI data centres soak up global supply. In South Africa, computer storage and RAM costs have experienced a massive, rapid surge driven by the global shortage of flash memory and immense demand from AI data centres. The result? Locally and worldwide, enterprises everywhere are scrambling to prepare for a storage cost super-cycle they didn’t see coming.

Marc Layne, sales director at Dell Technologies South Africa. Photo supplied.

In times like these, Dell’s approach to storage isn’t just a differentiator – it’s a game changer. At Dell, flash isn’t treated as a commodity. It’s treated as an efficiency engine, and at the heart of that engine is data reduction.

1. Guaranteed 5:1 data reduction = fewer drives, lower costs

When fuel prices rise, you want a vehicle that goes further on every gallon. The same logic applies to flash storage: as NAND costs increase, you need a system that stores more with less. Dell’s PowerStore and PowerMax platforms deliver 5:1 data reduction using advanced techniques like inline compression, deduplication, zero-detect, and pattern removal. This ensures maximum efficiency and reduces cost per terabyte.

What does that mean for your business?

Store up to 5X more logical data in the same physical footprint, which also helps lower both power and cooling costs.

in the same physical footprint, which also helps lower both power and cooling costs. Delay, reduce or eliminate new flash purchases , even as workloads grow.

, even as workloads grow. Preserve performance while maximising the value of every drive.

When a terabyte of SSD costs significantly more, reducing your need for additional capacity becomes your strongest defence. PowerStore and PowerMax make that possible.

2. More efficient flash = longer SSD lifespan

NAND shortages also make drive refresh cycles harder to plan and more expensive to execute. Dell helps mitigate this challenge with technologies that reduce wear and extend the usable life of your flash investments:

Advanced compression and deduplication reduce write activity, minimising NAND cell stress and prolonging SSD endurance.

reduce write activity, minimising NAND cell stress and prolonging SSD endurance. Flash-optimised data placement in PowerStore and PowerMax uses intelligent algorithms to avoid unnecessary writes, reduce garbage collection and improve drive longevity.

in and uses intelligent algorithms to avoid unnecessary writes, reduce garbage collection and improve drive longevity. Support for cost-efficient QLC flash storage, enabled by Dell’s advanced software stack, delivers high capacity without compromising performance or reliability and further extends SSD value.

The result? Fewer SSD replacements, longer service life for existing drives and greater predictability in your storage lifecycle.

3. Real customers, real savings

Across industries, organisations are seeing the impact firsthand. Dell’s flash efficiency is helping customers lower costs, extend infrastructure life and unlock new levels of performance.

Here’s what that looks like in the real world:

Lower cost per TB: PowerStore and PowerMax reduce effective cost per terabyte with industry-leading data reduction, higher capacity, and energy efficiency.

PowerStore and PowerMax reduce effective cost per terabyte with industry-leading data reduction, higher capacity, and energy efficiency. Fewer SSD replacements: Advanced data reduction and write-efficient designs minimise unnecessary writes, extending SSD life and cutting drive-related costs.

Advanced data reduction and write-efficient designs minimise unnecessary writes, extending SSD life and cutting drive-related costs. Delayed expansion cycles: by 12–24 months – and often much longer. With the PowerStore Lifecycle Extension programme and long-standing reliability across platforms like Unity, many customers have extended infrastructure use for up to a decade.

by 12–24 months – and often much longer. With the and long-standing reliability across platforms like Unity, many customers have extended infrastructure use for up to a decade. 5:1 data reduction ratios: for reducible workloads.

With storage constraints, every efficiency gain matters and for Dell customers, those savings stack up fast.

The bottom line: Efficiency is your best defence against market volatility

Dell customers can be insulated from volatility because we make flash act bigger, we make it act smarter, and – most importantly – we help you buy less of it. In this environment, data reduction isn’t just a ‘nice-to-have’. It’s the most critical storage technology in the modern data centre. And Dell is delivering it at scale, today.

Ready to take control of your storage economics?

Explore how Dell’s flash-optimised platforms like PowerStore and PowerMax can help you reduce costs, extend SSD life and scale smarter. Learn more here.