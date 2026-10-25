Don’t ignore these dashboard warnings

Photo supplied.

From brake faults to engine trouble, some dashboard warnings demand an immediate stop, writes KEAGAN SLOMAN, head of product and commercial at The Unlimited.

You’re navigating morning traffic, somewhere between the school run and the office parking lot, radio on, and mentally running through the day’s to-do list. Suddenly, a small light flickers to life on your car dashboard and, in the space of a second, your commute shifts from routine to “Oh no, what now? Do I ignore it, stop or carry on?”

Your dashboard is your car’s way of flagging that something needs attention. But a warning light is not a diagnosis, because it doesn’t necessarily pinpoint the exact problem.

Keagan Sloman, head of product and commercial at The Unlimited. Photo supplied.

And not every warning light means the same thing in every car either. Dashboard symbols can differ between makes and models, although international standards mean some of the most important warnings are broadly consistent. Even so, your owner’s manual remains the most reliable guide. It tells you which warnings demand immediate action and how to respond appropriately.

Every driver should be familiar with the following six key dashboard warning types commonly found in most vehicles:

Oil pressure

Represented by an oil-can symbol, this warning light may indicate low oil pressure.

Continuing to drive could cause serious engine damage. Instead, stop as soon as it’s safe to do so, switch off the engine and check the oil level if you can. If the warning light stays on when you restart the car, or you’re unsure, call roadside assistance.

Engine temperature

Shown as a thermometer with wavy lines, this warning light means the engine may be running too hot.

If left unchecked, overheating can cause serious engine damage. Pull over, switch off, and let it cool. Only check the coolant once safe, and don’t open the water reservoir while the engine is hot. If it’s full and the temperature stabilises, drive cautiously to a professional. If it’s low or the temperature rises again, call roadside assistance.

Red brake warning

Commonly shown as an exclamation mark inside a circle, this warning light may simply mean the parking brake is engaged.

Some vehicles use a different brake-specific symbol. If it appears without the parking brake being on, it could indicate low brake fluid or a problem with the hydraulic system. If the brake pedal feels soft, spongy or noticeably different, stop and contact roadside assistance. If you’re unsure whether the vehicle is safe to drive, it’s better to have it assessed than take a risk.

ABS warning

Typically shown as ‘ABS’ inside a circle, this light can indicate a fault with the anti-lock braking system.

Normal braking may still work, but the anti-lock function may be unavailable. Have it checked as soon as possible.

Battery or charging system

This warning is usually shown as a battery with plus and minus symbols.

It doesn’t necessarily mean the battery needs replacing. It may indicate a problem with the charging system, such as the alternator, wiring or voltage regulator, and should be checked as soon as possible.

Engine malfunction or check engine

Represented by an engine-shaped symbol, this warning light can illuminate for various reasons.

A steady light generally means the vehicle should be checked promptly. A flashing light, combined with poor performance, smoke, unusual noises or another warning light appearing, is most likely more serious. Pull over and call for roadside assistance.

A dashboard warning light doesn’t have to come with panic. It’s your car’s way of letting you know that something may need attention. Understanding what it could mean, and having the right support in place, can bring real peace of mind.

Extended Motor Warranty can provide an added layer of protection for vehicles of different ages. Depending on the plan selected, it can help cover specified mechanical or electrical components if something goes wrong, while access to roadside assistance means support is there when you need it.