Truecaller aims to support local sales

Share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Share on X (Opens in new window)

A partnership with 365 Digital gives advertisers direct access to Truecaller’s ad inventory in SA and Kenya.

Truecaller aims to strengthen the advertising and monetisation ecosystem in South Africa and Kenya through a new partnership with 365 Digital, an African digital marketing and commerce media reseller. The collaboration focuses on building local sales capabilities and advertiser engagement.

The agreement combines Truecaller’s audience reach, first-party data, and advertising formats with 365 Digital’s regional knowledge to deliver more targeted options for brands in both markets. Under the agreement, 365 Digital becomes the exclusive reseller of Truecaller Ads inventory, enabling brands and agencies to activate data-driven campaigns at scale.

“South Africa and Kenya are strategically important to Truecaller’s long term growth in Africa,” says Hemant Arora, Truecaller Ads Business VP and global head. “Around the world, brands partnering directly with Truecaller benefit from our unique scale, trusted insights, and tailored solutions to successfully achieve their media, marketing, and business objectives. Our collaboration with 365 Digital brings this proven global offering to advertisers and agencies in South Africa and Kenya, strengthening our local footprint.”

Julian Jordaan, 365 Digital CEO, says: “We are excited to partner with Truecaller and bring its powerful, trust-led advertising solutions to brands across South Africa and Kenya. Truecaller’s unique position at the intersection of communication and utility presents a strong opportunity for advertisers to connect meaningfully with consumers. We look forward to working closely with the Truecaller team to drive innovation, deliver measurable results, and create long-term value for our clients.”

As part of the agreement, 365 Digital will manage local sales and advertiser engagement for Truecaller Ads in both markets. Advertisers will have access to a range of mobile-first ad placements designed to reach users within the app environment.

The partnership aligns with Truecaller’s broader international strategy to expand monetisation through regional partnerships. The company aims to strengthen its presence in Africa by building local relationships and supporting a more scalable advertising ecosystem.