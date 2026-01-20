How SA companies can balance AI innovation and cost

Image by Google Gemini, based on a prompt by Gadget.

In a market where every investment is scrutinised, leaders are tasked with a critical challenge, writes MARC LAYNE, sales director of Dell Technologies SA.

AI holds immense potential to drive human progress, reshaping industries and unlocking new opportunities for growth. Yet for many businesses across South Africa, the path to AI adoption is paved with economic considerations. From the stringent regulatory environment to the rapidly digitising economy, local organisations face distinct pressures.

Regardless of market sector or individual strategies, a common thread emerges: the need to justify technology spending with clear, measurable returns. According to Dell Technologies’ 2025 Innovation Catalyst Research study, 32% of South African organisations have already reported tangible productivity and financial returns from initial AI investments. In a market where every investment is scrutinised, leaders are tasked with a critical challenge: how to harness the power of AI without compromising financial stability.

The solution lies not in avoiding AI, but in approaching it with a strategic, value-driven mindset that prioritises tangible outcomes and long-term sustainability.

Navigating the AI investment with strategic precision

For businesses operating in a cost-conscious environment, the initial investment in AI can seem daunting. The costs associated with talent, infrastructure, and data management require careful planning. However, the most successful enterprises are not just spending on AI; they are investing strategically. They begin by identifying specific, high-impact business challenges that AI can solve. Instead of pursuing ambitious, large-scale projects from the outset, they start with targeted initiatives that promise quick wins and demonstrable value.

Consider the South African manufacturing sector, where many are using AI-powered predictive maintenance to anticipate equipment failures, reducing downtime and costly repairs. This focused application directly translates to improved operational efficiency and a stronger bottom line, providing a clear justification for the initial outlay. By starting small, these businesses build momentum and internal expertise, creating a solid foundation for more advanced AI applications in the future.

This approach of starting with practical, solvable problems allows businesses to build a compelling case for AI. The focus shifts from the technology itself to the positive outcomes it delivers. This way, AI becomes a tool for empowerment, enabling teams to work smarter and achieve more.

Avoiding the pitfalls: The cost of over-provisioning

While excitement about AI’s promise is high, an emerging challenge in South Africa is over-provisioning. Gartner predicts that by 2030, companies that fail to optimise the underlying AI compute environment will pay over 50% more than those that do. This not only ties up valuable capital but also leads to increased energy consumption and operational complexity.

The lesson is clear: scalable, rightsized infrastructure aligned with real workload needs protects margins and supports long-term sustainability. Businesses in data- and energy-sensitive environments are increasingly opting for modular, usage-based models. By aligning investment with actual business requirements and scaling as demand grows, organisations can remain agile – responding to change without being burdened by costs.

Unlocking efficiency and productivity across South Africa

One of the most compelling economic arguments for AI is its ability to unlock unprecedented levels of efficiency. South African companies are leveraging AI to optimise delivery routes, manage inventory, and predict demand with remarkable accuracy. This not only cuts operational costs but also enhances customer satisfaction by ensuring timely deliveries. By automating routine tasks, AI frees up human talent to focus on more creative and strategic work, driving innovation from within.

The key is to view AI as a collaborator. It is a technology that augments human capabilities, allowing people to achieve goals that were previously out of reach. When implemented thoughtfully, AI empowers employees, streamlines workflows, and drives the entire organisation forward.

The long-term value of data-driven decisions

Beyond immediate cost savings, the true economic power of AI lies in its ability to transform an organisation into a data-driven enterprise. Local businesses are collecting vast amounts of data, but many struggle to extract meaningful insights from it. AI provides the tools to analyse this data at scale, uncovering patterns and trends that can inform strategic decision-making.

For example, retailers are using AI to personalise customer experiences, analysing purchasing behaviour to offer tailored recommendations. This not only boosts sales but also builds lasting customer loyalty, a crucial asset in a competitive market. By understanding customer needs on a deeper level, businesses can create more relevant products and services, securing their position in the market for the long term.

Investing in the capabilities to gather, manage, and analyse data is fundamental to unlocking the full economic potential of AI. It is an investment in intelligence – the ability to anticipate market shifts, respond to customer demands, and identify new avenues for growth. This foresight is invaluable in any economic climate, providing the confidence to navigate uncertainty and make bold, informed decisions.

A future built on intelligent investment

The journey to AI adoption in a cost-conscious market is a marathon, not a sprint. It requires a clear vision, strategic planning, and a relentless focus on creating value. For South African business leaders, the question is not whether to invest in AI, but how to invest intelligently. By focusing on solving real-world problems, empowering people, and building a data-driven culture, organisations can harness the economics of AI to their advantage. In doing so, they are not only navigating the current economic pressures but also laying the groundwork for a more prosperous, efficient, and innovative future for everyone.