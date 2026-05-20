The cost of doing nothing just went up

Image by Google Gemini, based on a prompt by Gadget.

Rising IT hardware costs and supply constraints now carry real operational and financial risks, writes MARCELLE STEYN, strategic sales lead at InnoVent.

There’s a disconnect in many South African businesses right now. IT teams are under pressure to deliver on refresh cycles, upgrades, and infrastructure rollouts. CFOs are equally pressured to control costs and protect cash flow. On paper, both are doing exactly what they should be doing.

But the numbers they’re working with no longer reflect reality. Most IT budgets today were built on assumptions that simply don’t hold anymore. Stable pricing, predictable exchange rates, reliable supply, and the ability to procure when needed. That world has disappeared, and it has changed faster than most organisations have adapted.

If you approved your capex budget six or twelve months ago, there is a strong chance it is already misaligned to what it needs to deliver. This isn’t normal inflation. It is a structural repricing of hardware, driven by global component demand, supply constraints, and sustained pressure on the Rand.

The result is simple, the same budget now buys less. And yet, many businesses respond the same way. They wait, waiting for prices to stabilise, waiting for better timing and waiting for the next budget cycle. It feels prudent, it feels controlled. It isn’t, because the real risk isn’t just higher prices, it is losing your ability to execute when it matters.

South Africa sits downstream from global supply chains, meaning we feel every disruption more sharply. When stock tightens, we get it later. When prices move, they move more sharply. When demand spikes elsewhere, availability here becomes uncertain.

A simple delay on paper has very real consequences:

Refresh cycles begin to slip

Assets stay operational longer than intended

Performance degrades

Failure rates rise

Security risks creep in

Eventually, something gives. And when it does, the business is forced to act. Not on its own terms, but on the market’s terms. At whatever price is available, with whatever stock can be sourced, on timelines that are no longer flexible.

That is the operational cost of inaction. In more mature markets, the conversation has already shifted. In parts of the UK and Australia, businesses are moving away from trying to time procurement. They are focusing instead on securing outcomes. Locking in pricing early, committing to supply ahead of need, and removing exposure to further volatility.

The conversation has shifted from “What does this cost today?” to “How do we control what this will cost us tomorrow?”. That shift has yet to fully land in South Africa. But it must. Because the traditional approach of plan, approve, and procure is breaking under current conditions.

This is where the conversation needs to change. If your capex budget can’t stretch to meet rising hardware costs, the answer isn’t to delay. It is to change how you fund and secure the assets. Structured payment solutions allow you to act earlier, with control.

Lock in today’s pricing before further increases hit. Secure access to equipment while it is available, not when it becomes urgent. Convert a large, upfront capital purchase into a fixed, predictable cost over time.

More importantly, it gives you flexibility that traditional procurement simply does not. Projects planned for later in the year can move forward now, aligning payments with when budgets become available. Deferred or bullet payments, shape funding around your financial reality rather than forcing a single upfront decision. This approach removes uncertainty from both sides of the business.

For CFOs, it protects cash flow while giving cost certainty in an unpredictable market. For IT leaders, it protects the integrity of the refresh cycle and ensures timely delivery.

There’s a more practical reality that often gets overlooked, assets depreciate from day one. Treating them as large capital purchases in a volatile market increases exposure. Structured fixed costs align far better with how they actually behave over time.

This is not about making the numbers work, it’s about regaining control. Many businesses believe they are maintaining control by delaying decisions. In reality, they are giving it up. Slowly at first, and then all at once when urgency hits.

Those who move early will lock in pricing, secure supply, and execute on their terms. Those who wait will inherit higher costs, tighter availability, and compressed timelines. In today’s market, the biggest risk is not making the wrong call, it is making no call at all.