Windows 11 refresh: Why businesses must plan ahead 

What appears to many as just another IT refresh cycle needs proactive planning, writes SHASHANK SHARMA, vice president and GM of Lenovo for the META region.

With Microsoft ending support for Windows 10 in October 2025, businesses across the Middle East and Africa face a critical juncture. The 10-year run of arguably one of the world’s most loved operating systems is coming to an end and, while October still seems like a lifetime away, it’s closer than we think, and the clock is ticking.

To many, what appears as just another IT refresh cycle, in fact necessitates proactive planning to ensure security, productivity, and long-term IT resilience. And if you’re still clinging to Windows 10, now’s the time to start planning your exit strategy.

The Windows 10 security wake-up call

Microsoft’s end-of-support declaration essentially means no more security updates and patches, making devices running Windows 10 increasingly susceptible to the nefarious cyber-criminal underworld lurking around every digital corner.

And these threats are only getting more sophisticated, especially now with AI-assisted attacks amplifying the scale and speed of intrusions. With Windows 10 end-of-life looming, IT systems become sitting ducks, and any new vulnerabilities discovered after October 2025 will remain unpatched, leaving critical data exposed.

Not convinced? Consider this: 32 percent of ransomware attacks happen because of unpatched system vulnerabilities, while older PCs are, on average, three times more likely to experience security breaches than newer models.

The average cost of a data breach? An all-time high in 2024 of $4.88-million, a 10 percent increase from 2023. In an era when data breaches and ransomware attacks are at unprecedented levels, ensuring a secure and up-to-date IT environment is no longer optional; it’s essential.

Photo courtesy Microsoft.

Unleashing productivity and performance with Windows 11

Beyond security, technology has evolved, supercharged by the epic AI innovation wave sweeping the globe. Windows 10 was great, much loved, and will be missed, but newer devices offer significant improvements in processing power, battery life, and overall performance.

AI-driven capabilities, better collaboration tools, and a smoother, more efficient user experience are all expected of new devices to support modern workloads. In today’s hybrid work environment, those things are essential.

For example, Windows 11, Microsoft’s latest OS released in 2021, is not merely a facelift. It is optimised for speed and performance, with improved memory management and reduced power consumption. It also boasts better support for modern hardware, meaning faster performance and compatibility with cutting-edge features, while the built-in Microsoft Teams integration makes collaboration easier than ever.

The hidden expenses of outdated tech

If all this still has businesses on the fence on when to fully transition from Windows 10, consider the cost implications. Delaying an IT refresh can, and will, end up costing more in the long run. Compatibility issues, increased downtime, and rising maintenance costs for aging hardware all add up, impacting the bottom line.

Service contracts often exclude obsolete equipment, while repair costs skyrocket for systems older than four years. Plus, outdated tech can harm a brand’s reputation. 90% of customers say they’d consider taking their business elsewhere if a company uses outdated tech.

Lenovo: your partner in transition to Windows 11

So, what’s the solution? It’s simple: plan ahead. Start thinking about your Windows 10 exit strategy now. That means assessing your current IT infrastructure, identifying your needs, and developing a migration plan.



The good news is, at Lenovo, we work closely with businesses across the Middle East and Africa to navigate tech transitions seamlessly. We offer expertise in ensuring compatibility, optimising IT investments, and enabling a smooth migration to modern devices.

Ultimately, the Windows 10 refresh is an opportunity to modernize your IT infrastructure, improve security, boost productivity, and position your business for long-term success.

For guidance on planning your refresh strategy or understanding the right approach for your business, feel free to reach out. We are here to help.