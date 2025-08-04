Corolla brings hybrid practicality to Cross

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

Spending time with the Toyota Corolla Cross 1.8 XR HEV is a little like getting to know the dependable friend who always shows up on time, remembers your birthday, and never complains – even when the road gets a little rough.

The Corolla Cross has a handsome and purposeful stance. It shares styling DNA with the larger RAV4, but it is slightly more compact. The bold grille, sleek LED headlights, and muscular arches lend it a sense of being more modern. This XR HEV model sits near the top of the range and benefits from stylish alloy wheels, chrome detailing, and subtle hybrid badging that hints at its petrol-electric powertrain.

Under the bonnet lies a 1.8-litre four-cylinder petrol engine paired with an electric motor and a small lithium-ion battery. The power is sent to the front wheels via a continuously variable transmission (CVT), which prioritises smoothness and efficiency.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

Driving the Corolla Cross 1.8 XR HEV is a relaxing affair. Around town, it drives along quietly, often running purely on electric power at low speeds. The hybrid system switches between petrol and electric propulsion throughout the drive.

On the open road, the Corolla Cross is composed and predictable. The steering is light and accurate, and the suspension strikes a pleasing balance between comfort and control. It deals well with road imperfections and feels planted in corners. The drive offers a a sense of refinement that is rare in this price bracket, and that makes longer journeys far more enjoyable than one might expect.

The fuel economy is where the hybrid system really shines. During the review period, the Corolla Cross consistently returned figures of 6.8 litres per 100 kilometres in mixed driving conditions – an impressive feat for a family-sized SUV.

Inside, the XR trim level brings a generous helping of features. The cabin is modern and well-built, with quality materials on key surfaces and solid ergonomics throughout. The digital instrument cluster and central touchscreen are crisp and easy to navigate, with Android Auto included. However, a cable is needed to connect to Android Auto, which came as a surprise to me in a car with so much tech. Dual-zone climate control, a wireless charging pad, and a comprehensive suite of driver assistance features enhance the daily driving experience.

The rear seats offer sufficient head- and legroom for adult passengers, and the boot is more than capable of handling weekend luggage or the weekly shop. Folding down the rear seats creates a flat load area, which adds to the vehicle’s practicality.

*Pricing for the Toyota Corolla Cross 1.8 XR HEV starts at R501,500.

* Sheryl Goldstuck is general manager of World Wide Worx and editor of GadgetWheels. Follow her on Bluesky on @crazycatbuzz.bsky.social.