Commvault launches Metallic File & Object Archive

Global enterprise data management provider Commvault says it has developed a new approach to data protection. Last month it launched Metallic File & Object Archive, defined as a Data-Management-as-a-Service solution, or DMaaS. It is designed to lower storage costs, while cost-effectively transforming how organisations navigate the world of Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC).

This arena is constantly changing, creating gaps in organisational ability to manage data across live and backup sources, resulting in a lack of visibility and insights, data sprawl, and greater opportunities for data vulnerabilities. Coupled with major shortages in IT staff and strict budget constraints, organisations are struggling, using multiple solutions to meet compliance guidelines and keep their data protected.

“When you look at the sheer numbers and cost models for data compliance and protection over the long term, it’s clear that throwing more high-performance storage at the problem won’t make it go away,” said Johnny Yu, research manager at IDC. “Archiving needs to be considered not just for the inherent time and cost savings over the long term, but also as an air-gapped solution in an enterprise’s overall data resilience strategy.”

Announced at the recent Commvault Connections 2022 and available next quarter, Metallic File & Object Archive addresses the need for deep insights into critical data with archive modeling delivered as Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) with air gapped protection – preventing a network from establishing an external connection. It is a comprehensive solution for cost-effective data placement leveraging data insights, access controls, tagging, metadata search, audit trails, and reports to help manage compliance needs over a large amount of unstructured data. The result is a lower cost solution that helps reduce the risk of non-compliance, says Commvault.

With predictable cost modeling, actionable data insights, flexible bring-your-own-storage options, and compliance-ready operations, Metallic File & Object Archive enables organisations to lower costs, meet compliance needs, and reduce management overhead with the simplicity of SaaS, says Commvault.