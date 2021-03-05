Coming 2 America — out now in cinemas, Amazon Prime Video

Coming 2 America, the sequel to Coming to America, is out today in cinemas nationwide in South Africa, and available globally on Amazon Prime Video. The film features South African actress Nomzamo Mbatha, and a collaboration between acclaimed costume designer Ruth E. Carter and Maxhosa Africa’s multi-award winning creative designer Laduma Ngxokolo. South African ensemble Mi Casa features on the soundtrack, while musician Ricky Tyler features on the Rhythms of Zamunda soundtrack, which is inspired by the film. Nasty C also joins a range of African artists on the album.

Set in the lush and royal country of Zamunda, newly-crowned King Akeem (Eddie Murphy) and his trusted confidante Semmi (Arsenio Hall) embark on a hilarious new adventure that has them traversing the globe from their great African nation to the borough of Queens, New York – where it all began.

Three decades and three beautiful daughters later, Akeem prepares to take over the reins of his homeland of Zamunda. As antiquated gender roles are being challenged within his home, he is also faced with a new dilemma on the outside. While tradition has always required a male heir to take the throne, Akeem feels torn between following custom and creating change. While considering his eldest daughter, Meeka (KiKi Layne), who is the strongest choice, his rival, General Izzi (Wesley Snipes), is plotting a union of dynasties with his son, Idi (Rotimi), as Meeka’s groom. Meanwhile, an ailing King Joffer delivers the shocking news that Akeem has a long-lost son, Lavelle (Jermaine Fowler), in Queens.

Original cast favourites from Coming to America return including King Jaffe Joffer (James Earl Jones), Queen Lisa (Shari Headley), Cleo McDowell (John Amos), Maurice (Louie Anderson) and the motley barbershop crew. Joining these actors are Leslie Jones, Tracy Morgan, Bella Murphy, Nomzamo Mbatha and Teyana Taylor.

Amazon Studios, Paramount Pictures and New Republic Pictures worked with Eddie Murphy Production/Misher Films Production to create the film.

Coming 2 America is out now in cinemas, and available to stream on Prime Video.