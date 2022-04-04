Comica Audio launches smallest pro wireless mic

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The new Comica Audio BoomX-U Qua microphone boasts long-range wireless connectivity at an affordable price.

Comica Audio, a leading professional audio hardware maker, has launched the BoomX-U Qua. It says the device is the smallest four-channel multi-function wireless microphone for broadcast level audio at an affordable price. The microphone utilises ultra-high frequency (UHF) technology for more stable transmission and a longer working distance. Compared with other four-channel wireless microphones on the market, the BoomX-U Qua is the most compact with professional, smooth, high-quality audio.

The microphone provides a long transmission distance of 120 meters for professional long-distance shooting and a 6.5-hour battery life, along with the ability to charge while in use. It allows the user to mix up to four audio tracks or use individual output, and supports multi-receiver monitoring. This makes it suitable for movies, commercials and advertising videos, multi-person interviews, short videos, podcasts, presentations, church and wedding services, vlogs, social media posts, live video conferencing, and YouTube live streams.

It includes four transmitters, so up to four people can be recorded simultaneously. Each transmitter has 4 channels, with 24 selectable UHF channels available, so that if channels are being used nearby, the user can switch to another channel to prevent interference. The UHF radio wave technology and dual-antenna design ensure stable signal transmission and clear sound recording. The mic provides real-time audio monitoring to connect headphones to the receiver’s 3.5mm headphone jack.

The “Qua” in BoomX-U Qua is an abbreviation of “quarter,” named after its four-channel capability. It is compatible with DSLR cameras, camcorders, recorders, iPhones and Android smartphones.

Comica Audio provided the following information on features of the BoomX-U Qua:

Four-channel broadcast level UHF wireless microphone: with four transmitters and one receiver, working simultaneously for good sound quality.

24 UHF channels: for no interference.

Multi-receiver monitoring and shooting.

One transmitter to multi-receiver: eliminates the need to synchronise audio tracks during recording and supports multi-person monitoring.

Multi-transmitters to one receiver: four sound sources can be recorded at the same time.

180° foldable dual antenna.

Super-long transmission distance: 120m transmission distance for professional use.

Four audio track mixing and individual output: multiple outputs, perfect for post-production.

Charging while in use: battery life is 6.5 hours for long recording times with charging while in use for a simplified workflow.

Internal and external input modes.

Auto-scanning: automatically select the best channel for “multi-transmitter to one receiver” use.

Manual channel-setting: manually select the channel for “one transmitter to multi-receiver” or “multi-transmitter to multi-receiver” use.

LCF: one-button filters out low-frequency sounds.

16-level adjusted gain control and muting functions.

LCD screen for intuitive power and audio monitor.

Audio dynamic bar monitor: monitors microphone power in real-time to show the status

Lavalier mic: four lavalier mics are included with a solid design.

Multi-functional belt clip.

The BoomX-U Qua is available now in the USA, priced at $359, available at Amazon at: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09PDLCJG1.

The BoomX-U Qua includes four transmitters, one receiver, four lavalier mics, four wind muffs, TRS-TRS cable, TRS-XLR cable, 3-in-1 charge cable, belt clip, cold shoe mount, and carrying case.

For more information, see www.comica-audio.com. Local pricing and availability have not yet been announced.