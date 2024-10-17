Cloud meets economy at Huawei summit

Image by Microsoft Bing Image creator, based on a prompt by Gadget.

At the inaugural South Africa Cloud Summit 2024, Huawei Cloud will map out the future of the country’s digital industries.

Huawei Cloud says it will take its mission of building an equal, diversified, and prosperous digital South Africa to a new level when it hosts the first South Africa Cloud Summit in Johannesburg next week.

The event will see over 600 industry leaders from a broad range of sectors meet at the Gallagher Convention Centre on 24 October for discussions and product showcases that will help “shape the future of South Africa’s digital industries”.

As the first international vendor to host a local hyperscale cloud data centre in South Africa, says Huawei Cloud, it has consistently shown its commitment to introducing leading digital innovations that help sectors succeed in the era of digital intelligence.

“South Africa’s National Policy on Data and Cloud reveals how highly committed the country is to harnessing cloud computing for economic growth,” says the company. “By hosting this summit, Huawei Cloud aims to facilitate South Africa’s transition and help realise the vision behind its policies.”

Some agenda highlights include:

Accelerating a sustainable digital South Africa. Huawei Cloud will present its vision for supporting the country’s Cloud policy to progress forward, for the commitment to help South Africa become a digital hub of the continent by offering intelligent and reliable cloud services.

Huawei Cloud will present its vision for supporting the country’s Cloud policy to progress forward, for the commitment to help South Africa become a digital hub of the continent by offering intelligent and reliable cloud services. Achieving a global digital benchmark. Success stories from South Africa and around the world will be shared to inspire and inform local digital transformation.

Success stories from South Africa and around the world will be shared to inspire and inform local digital transformation. Cutting-edge product and industry solution launches. New products and industry-specific solutions that will empower businesses to innovate and thrive, will be introduced.

Steven Chen, managing director of Huawei Cloud South Africa, says: “This gathering will focus on South Africa’s digital transformation and unpacking the role a cloud-first approach plays in achieving this change. Guests will be able to see first-hand how the burgeoning local digital economy can reach new heights in the near future.”

As South Africa’s strategic investment focus increasingly focuses on the digital economy, he says, Huawei Cloud will continue on its journey of helping the country reach its development objectives.

Huawei Cloud has deployed a range of resources across government, carrier networks, e-commerce and fintech industries in South Africa. The summit brings together key stakeholders in these arenas to share lessons and foster networking and collaboration to accelerate the growth of these digital industries.

Exhibition arena fit for digital age

The latest innovations and industry-specific solutions developed by Huawei Cloud will be on display in a dedicated exhibition arena.

Interactive exhibits will also allow attendees to gain first-hand experience with technologies, such as digital human, AI audiovisual and ultra-low latency live streaming, which are shaping the future of cloud-led industries.