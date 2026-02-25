Xero builds SA tech into AI platform

Photo courtesy Xero.

Syft’s powerful analytics embedded in Xero puts small businesses on equal footing with larger enterprises and enables them to move beyond guesswork.

Global small business platform Xero has launched new AI-powered analytics capabilities, incorporating a South African AI-powered reporting and insights platform it acquired in 2024.

“Powerful analytics embedded in Xero puts small businesses on equal footing with larger enterprises and enables them to move beyond guesswork and make clear, data-driven decisions with greater speed,” says Diya Jolly, chief product and technology officer at Xero. “We know businesses that analyse their financial data regularly see higher average revenue growth, and these tools make it easier than ever to understand performance and maintain a competitive edge.”

Following its acquisition of AI-powered reporting and insights platform Syft, Xero has rapidly integrated the company’s powerful analytics features to put enterprise-grade intelligence into the hands of small businesses. Less than a year after closing the deal, analytics embedded within Xero were made available to millions of customers worldwide.

Built for the business owner, rather than highly specialised data analysts, Xero’s analytics platform gives small businesses sophisticated yet easy-to-navigate insights tools, including:

Dashboards: customisable views of performance across revenue, expenses, and KPIs

customisable views of performance across revenue, expenses, and KPIs Visualisations: graphs and tables to track profitability, cash flow, balance sheet health

graphs and tables to track profitability, cash flow, balance sheet health Cash flow manager: projections up to 180 days, with the ability to scenario plan “what if” outcomes

projections up to 180 days, with the ability to scenario plan “what if” outcomes AI insights: AI-generated suggestions and summaries provide a clear explanation of financial data

AI-generated suggestions and summaries provide a clear explanation of financial data Business health scorecards: create custom scorecards that track key performance metrics alongside external data—like website traffic—for a consolidated view of business health

“These new analytics features from Xero are exactly what I’ve been looking for,” said Macushla Collins, founder at The BD Edge. “Instead of searching for another tool, I can now get the clear financial understanding I need, right within Xero. I’m looking forward to using these insights to feel more confidence in my business decisions.”

This milestone is part of Xero’s broader AI and insights strategy, which includes the recent unveiling of JAX, Xero’s AI financial superagent. Together, says Xero, these innovations realise its vision to bring enterprise-grade intelligence to small businesses, delivered with the trust, accuracy, and human oversight that define the Xero brand. With 4.6-million subscribers today, it says, Xero continues to successfully balance growth and profitability, recording a 20% increase in first-half revenue to NZD $1.2-billion to the half year ended 30 September 2025.