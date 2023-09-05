Feel ‘Totally Completely Fine’ from today

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Two new episodes of the darkly comedic and heartwarming series air every Wednesday on Showmax.

Critics Choice nominee Thomasin McKenzie (Last Night In Soho, Jojo Rabbit, The Power of the Dog) stars in Totally Completely Fine as Vivian Cunningham, who inherits a cliffside property only to discover it’s a suicide site and she’s tasked with rescuing lost souls on the verge.

Season 2 picks up where the first season left off, with Vivian still struggling with her own mental health issues while trying to help others who are on the verge of suicide.

In the first season, Vivian inherited her grandfather’s cliffside property, which is a known suicide hotspot. She felt compelled to help the people who came to the property to end their lives, and she eventually started a support group for people who were struggling with suicidal thoughts.

In the second season, Vivian will continue to help people who are struggling, but she will also face challenges of her own. She will have to deal with the fallout from her grandfather’s death, and she will also have to confront her own demons.

The second season of Totally Completely Fine is expected to be even more darkly comedic and heartwarming than the first season. It will explore the complex issues of mental health and suicide in a sensitive and thought-provoking way.

Totally Completely Fine has a rare 100% critics’ rating on Rotten Tomatoes, with The Guardian saying, “McKenzie … imbues the lead role with a compelling, slightly dangerous and volatile energy, as if parts of her psyche could combust at any moment.”

The quirky Aussie comedy also stars Rowan Witt (Spreadsheet) as her brother, John, and the likes of Critics Choice winner John Noble (Fringe, Sleepy Hollow).

The Sydney Morning Herald calls it, “one of the most ambitious Australian series of the streaming age.”