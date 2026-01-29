SA app turns chores into game

Image courtesy ChoreQuest.

A new South African app called ChoreQuest presents household tasks as structured challenges, using game-style mechanics to encourage children’s participation in chores and rewards.

ChoreQuest was launched by entrepreneur Jaco Swarts. The idea was born during a family holiday when two families shared one house.

“With six children and four adults under one roof, things quickly became chaotic,” says Swarts. “I had been thinking for a long time about a better way to manage chores and rewards, and this was the perfect opportunity to build something and test it immediately.”

With ChoreQuest, parents can load tasks that children can claim and complete themselves. Instead of traditional pocket money, children earn virtual coins that can be exchanged for rewards such as extra screen time, ice cream or small toys. The app features basic financial concepts by allowing children to save, trade or invest their coins.

“It removed the need to shout and also took away the awkwardness of asking someone else’s children to help. Some kids weren’t eager at first, but once rewards were paid out, motivation followed. The more proactive kids even started competing for the best tasks.”

ChoreQuest works is available on smartphones and tablets via a web link. Families can create a private family space and add members using PIN codes. Other users, like grandparents and babysitters, can be added as guardians.

The app is suitable for families with children from preschool age through to teenagers, and supports both small and large family setups. A free trial is available, with optional monthly plans for extended families.

“This isn’t just about getting chores done,” says Swarts. “It’s about teaching responsibility, cooperation and the value of rewards in a practical, real-world way.”