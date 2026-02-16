Kaspersky tool forecasts cyber costs

Image by Google Gemini, based on a prompt by Gadget.

The OT Cybersecurity Savings Calculator is designed to align cybersecurity investments with business goals.

Cybersecurity company Kaspersky has launched a new online tool designed for industrial organisations to assess the potential costs associated with insufficient operational technology (OT) security.

By offering detailed financial forecasts, the OT Cybersecurity Savings Calculator supports senior management in making well-informed decisions regarding security investments.

Industrial organisations increasingly depend on interconnected systems, says Kaspersky, elevating cybersecurity to a critical factor in business resilience and profitability. According to VDC Research, over 60% of industrial companies last year reported that cybersecurity breaches had led to significant costs.

Despite this, a persistent disconnect remains between security teams and executive leadership as security professionals focus on minimising risk, while executives must balance cybersecurity concerns with broader business objectives. This misalignment can result in competing priorities and underfunded security initiatives.

The calculator aims to bridge this gap. Practical benchmarks and financial forecasts provided within the Calculator are based on insights from a joint study conducted by VDC Research and Kaspersky.

The tool’s primary aim is to translate cyber risks into tangible financial metrics and support strategic discussions around priorities and budget allocation. By entering details such as their sector, sub-sector, region, company size, breach history, and existing cybersecurity measures, organisations can estimate their potential cost savings and receive customised, actionable recommendations. The calculator benchmarks performance against industry peers and highlights the company’s position within the current threat landscape.

“We believe this calculator is a powerful resource for transforming complex cyber risk data into straightforward financial insights,” says Andrey Strelkov, Kaspersky head of industrial cybersecurity product line. “It enables OT leaders, security professionals, and executive teams to develop clear, data-driven business cases and recognise the value of cybersecurity investments. With actionable guidance, it promotes a comprehensive approach to resource management and strengthens overall organisational resilience.”

Kaspersky also offers the IT Security Calculator, a tool designed to assess the average cybersecurity budgets and security measures implemented across non-industrial sectors.