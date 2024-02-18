Check Point announces AI cybersecurity solution

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Check Point has launched Infinity AI Copilot to help alleviate the global shortage of cybersecurity professionals, writes JASON BANNIER.

Check Point Software Technologies, a cloud-delivered cybersecurity platform provider, has unveiled Infinity AI Copilot, integrating artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud technologies. It aims to alleviate the global shortage of cybersecurity professionals while enhancing the efficiency and effectiveness of security teams.

Eyal Manor, VP of product management at Check Point Software Technologies, says: “With Infinity AI Copilot, we are ushering in a new era of cyber security where human-machine collaboration takes centre stage.

“Our vision is to enable security teams to work in harmony with AI, unlocking unprecedented efficiency and accuracy. We believe in a future where security is no longer a challenge but a seamless part of every organisation’s operations.”

In the face of escalating cybersecurity challenges, marked by a 90% surge in ransomware attacks in 2023 and an average of 60,000 cyberattacks per year, organisations are grappling with a shortage of skilled practitioners globally. The Infinity AI Copilot is trained on 30 years of end-to-end cybersecurity intelligence to address this reality by providing an ally to security teams.

Check Point says Infinity AI Copilot’s key capabilities are:

Accelerate security administration : Infinity AI Copilot saves up to 90% of the time needed for administrative work for security tasks including event analysis, implementation, and troubleshooting. Security professionals can dedicate more time to strategic innovation, thanks to the time saved.

: Infinity AI Copilot saves up to 90% of the time needed for administrative work for security tasks including event analysis, implementation, and troubleshooting. Security professionals can dedicate more time to strategic innovation, thanks to the time saved. Manage and deploy security policies: Manage, modify and automatically deploy access rules and security controls, specific to each customer’s policy.

Manage, modify and automatically deploy access rules and security controls, specific to each customer’s policy. Improve incident mitigation and response: Leverage AI in threat hunting, analysis and resolution.

Leverage AI in threat hunting, analysis and resolution. Oversee all solutions and environment: AI Copilot oversee all products across the entire Check Point Infinity Platform – from network to cloud to workspace – making it a true comprehensive assistant.

AI Copilot oversee all products across the entire Check Point Infinity Platform – from network to cloud to workspace – making it a true comprehensive assistant. Made simple natural language processing: Interacting with Infinity AI Copilot GenAI is as natural as a conversation with a human. It understands and responds via chat in any language, making it easier for users to communicate and execute tasks. This natural language capability fosters seamless interaction and effective task execution.

Frank Dickson, IDC group VP for security and trust, says: “Leveraging AI to drive better security outcomes is top of mind for CISOs, as they address both the expanding threat landscape and the cyber security talent shortage.

“When selecting an AI-powered cyber security solution, CISOs are looking for a return on investment through increased productivity and better efficacy.

“Through AI and automation, Check Point Infinity AI Copilot looks to deliver improved cyber security outcomes by reducing the time needed for security administrator tasks like event analysis and trouble-shooting, while also delivering better security through improved security policies, threat hunting, mitigation and remediation.”

Infinity AI Copilot is currently available in preview, with a full launch expected in Q2.

* Jason Bannier is a data analyst at World Wide Worx and writer for Gadget.co.za. Follow him on Twitter and Threads at @jas2bann.