CES 2025: Nvidia rocks the show

Jensen Huang delivering a keynote address at CES, Photo courtesy Nvidia

Jensen Huang is already styled as a rock star, and his keynote in Las Vegas this week was an extravaganza of Nvidia’s next set of greatest hits, writes ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK.

There are few tech companies that have cult followings for their new product launches. Think Apple. Think Google. And now, Nvidia. CEO and founder Jensen Huang’s keynote address on Monday night was the most anticipated event of the CES expo in Las Vegas this week. And it lived up to its billing, right down to Huang’s trademark leather jacket and more buzzwords than a Silicon Valley conference bingo card.

Aside from “ecosystem” and “synergy” drumrolls, Huang announced nothing less than the next set of greatest hits from Nvidia, as he unveiled a slew of groundbreaking technologies that underscored the company’s leadership in AI, gaming, and robotics.

The (next) greatest hits lineup was led by the GeForce RTX 50 Series GPUs, powered by the ominously titled Blackwell architecture, which promises advancements in AI-driven rendering, delivering movie-like graphics with advanced shading features. Most importantly, it promises to double the performance of its predecessors, enhancing experiences for gamers, creators, and developers. That’s tech-speak for “you’re about to drop another $1,500”.

Huang then revealed Cosmos, a family of AI models designed to generate photo-realistic video and 3D models. Rather than competing with the likes of Dall-E, Google Gemini and Microsoft Copilot, the models are designed for training humanoid robots, industrial robots, and autonomous vehicles. Not convinced? Uber, Waabi, and Wayve are. They are among the initial users of Cosmos to enhance their AI training. Kudos to NVIDIA for training the future overlords of humanity in style.

Developer fanboys cheered loudest for Project DIGITS, a high-end desktop computer tailored for AI researchers and developers. Priced at an “affordable” $3,000 by someone who does not understand exchange rates, the system features Nvidia’s powerful data centre chip paired with MediaTek processors. If it sounds like pairing a Mclaren with a VW, it does provide the capability to run large language models independently.

Talking of cars, Huang announced a collaboration with Toyota to integrate Nvidia Orin chips and software into several vehicle models to enhance advanced driver assistance systems. It will help cars avoid obstacles, find parking spaces, and, probably, get judgy about your choice of connected music. Huang’s goal? $5 billion in automotive revenue by 2026. Even your car’s brain belongs to Nvidia.

And the markets go … meh?

The techies raved, and the markets did what they always do – the opposite of what everyone expected. Nvidia’s share price tumbled by more than 5% in the wake of the keynote.

Some investors and analysts were disappointed over the lack of detailed updates on new AI hardware, particularly a next-generation GPU platform called Rubin, due out in 2026. Or, as showgoers know it, one CES from now.

Meanwhile, the analysts that investors ignore called it a “multitrillion-dollar opportunity”. However, while they’re pushing boundaries, they’re also pushing wallets and patience.

* Arthur Goldstuck is CEO of World Wide Worx and editor-in-chief of Gadget.co.za. Follow him on Bluesky on @art2gee.bsky.social.

