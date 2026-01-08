CES 2026: New smartwatch draws on traditional medicine

Photo supplied.

The Watch2Care Vital combines organ-level analysis with AI and real-world data to monitor health.

A new smartwatch that applies traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) concepts to modern health monitoring debuted at CES 2026 in Las Vegas this week. The Watch2Care Vital provides organ-system insights informed by TCM, focusing on the heart, liver, spleen, lung, and kidney functional systems rather than conventional fitness tracking alone.

The Watch2Care Vital can measure 38 physiological metrics aligned to 18 key indicators. The company behind the smartwatch, Link2Care, says the device supports medical grade accuracy in cardiovascular monitoring, sleep analysis, activity tracking, and organ system health status.

The device draws on more than 30 years of research, historical data from over 9-million user cases, and a reported base of 300,000 active users. The system applies AI to analyse patterns across demographic groups and generate personalised health assessments and daily recommendations.

The watch’s AI models are trained on classical TCM diagnostic references and are designed to flag early physiological changes associated with blood-pressure variability, cardiovascular strain, and stroke-related risk factors, translating these findings into user-facing health insights.

“Watch2Care Vital represents a new chapter in preventive healthcare,” says Paul Yuen, a Watch2Care spokesperson. “By combining Eastern medical principles, Western measurement science, and large-scale AI analysis, we’re giving users unprecedented visibility into their health and empowering timely, meaningful action.”

Link2Care provides the following key capabilities for the Watch2Care Vital:

Organ-system insights blending TCM principles with real-time biometrics.

Cardiovascular and sleep monitoring with high-frequency multi-sensor signals.

Daily AI-generated health reports and composite health scores.

Smart Sleep Alert System for abnormal nighttime heart-rate spikes.

Charges in about 60 minutes.

48-hour battery life.

Optional 4G connectivity, voice communication, and GPS (Watch2Care Max).

Fully encrypted, anonymized data protection.

The smartwatch links to Link2Care’s companion app.