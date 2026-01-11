CES 2026: Audio Pro launches W-generation speakers

Photo supplied.

Smarter control, reworked sound and a unified design signal a major refresh across the new wireless audio range.

Audio Pro launched a new series of wireless speakers, the W-generation, at CES 2026 in Las Vegas this week.

The Scandinavian audio company says the series distinguishes itself through a redesigned app platform, a reworked sound signature and model-specific performance gains. These include extended battery life on compact speakers, as well as significantly higher output and clarity on flagship models.

“We’ve worked hard on refreshing our entire range, listening to consumer feedback while adding new functionality to our classic sound” says Henrik Dunér, Audio Pro CTO. “This is a new era of what a wireless speaker should be.”

Smarter control

Under the hood, the W-generation takes a step forward in control and connectivity. According to the company, an app update supports a new level of functionality, performance and reliability.

The updated app experience includes new features:

A redesigned interface for intuitive setup and control.

Advanced EQ.

Expanded streaming service support: Spotify, Tidal, Amazon Music, Qobuz, Deezer, iHeartRadio, Napter, and TuneIn.

Smarter Wi-Fi timing synchronisation.

Enhanced multi-room and grouping capabilities.

Robust connectivity and improved troubleshooting.

“You’re not just getting new features, you’re getting a new, streamlined listening experience” says Nils Ankarcrona, CEO of Audio Pro. “Perfect multiroom listening with a rock-solid app are something we’re very proud of. Consumers demand a seamless experience and we’re happy to give it to them and let the music play.”

All W-generation speakers are backward-compatible with Audio Pro’s current products.

A new sound

At the heart of the W-generation is a redefined Audio Pro sound signature which aims to be modern, dynamic and finely tuned to satisfy those who demand hi-fi sound from all-in-one speakers. The engineering team has optimised the lineup for greater clarity, lower distortion and an increase in loudness. The result is a sound profile that aims to be immersive, powerful and musical, even at high volume.

The flagship A48 W offers a +10–15 dB increase in max sound pressure and improved BMR (Balanced Mode Radiator) tweeter clarity. The device now features a deeper, fuller bass and extended battery life.

Dunér says: “Our goal wasn’t to tweak the sound. It was to rethink it from the ground up, tackling the full audio spectrum and get the most musical sound from our small form factors.”

A new design

In parallel with the sonic overhaul, Audio Pro says the design team set out to unify the aesthetic of the range, creating a cohesive, premium look that balances Scandinavian minimalism with tactile richness.

According to the company, the lineup features harmonised colours and logo placement across models, synchronised grille fabrics, refined metal finishes and enhanced logo badges for stronger visual identity. The lineup includes cleaner back plates, adjusted button panels, and updated texture finishes.

The W-generation Audio Pro line up

The W-generation, available in the USA from 15 January 2026, includes refreshed versions of the following:

A10 MkII W / A15 W ​

​ A28 W / A38 W / A48 W

C5 MkII W / C10 MkII W / C20 W

Drumfire II W / Drumfire D-2 W

Select models are available in a walnut finish.