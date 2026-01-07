CES 2026: 3D printing gets a tasty twist

Photo supplied.

Sweet Robo added extra flavour to CES 2026 in Las Vegas this week with the debut of a 3D chocolate printer. ChocoPrint can produce custom designs on demand for automated retail.

The company says the product showcases how brands and venues can turn transactions into moments people remember and share.

“Sweet Robo was built on the idea that robotics can do more than streamline transactions,” says Dennis Branch, Sweet Robo chief revenue officer. “Our focus is on removing friction in retail while creating experiences that drive engagement, brand connection, and scalable growth.”

Experiential commerce

Sweet Robo operates more than 1,300 machines across 25 countries, serving entertainment venues, retail destinations, and high-traffic public spaces. In the third quarter of 2025, the company launched at Hersheypark, expanding its presence across amusement parks and destination venues.

Behind the scenes, Sweet Robo machines are being piloted and deployed by some of the world’s most recognisable entertainment, media, and consumer brands, demonstrating how automated retail can drive engagement, incremental revenue, and brand loyalty without adding operational complexity.

Sweet Robo ChocoPrint machine. Photo supplied.

CES 2026 Sweet Robo robotics lineup

Sweet Robo showcased a growing ecosystem of machines designed to make buying fun, fast, and memorable. These included:

ChocoPrint

Cotton Candy VX

Robo Ice Cream F2

PopCart

Balloon Bot

Grab Luck

Candy House

Case Bot

Built for scale, designed for joy

In 2025, Sweet Robo expanded its portfolio through a partnership with RoboBurger, an automated burger concept previously featured on Shark Tank. The move underscores Sweet Robo’s long-term vision, which the company says is to upgrade and revolutionise vending by blending robotics, entertainment and scalable business models.

“Our goal is simple,” says Branch. “Reduce friction. Increase delight. And help operators, entrepreneurs, and brands grow revenue through experiences people actually want.”