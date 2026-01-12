African airlines stand out 

Photo supplied.

The continent led all regions in global growth of demand for air passenger travel in November, according to IATA.

African airlines are thriving, if the latest data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA) is anything to go by.

Last week, IATA released data for November 2025 global passenger demand, showing international demand rising faster than domestic travel globally.

It reported the following highlights:

Total demand, measured in revenue passenger kilometers (RPK), was up 5.7% compared to November 2024. Total capacity, measured in available seat kilometers (ASK), increased 5.4% year-on-year. The load factor was 83.7% (+0.3 ppt compared to November 2024), a record high for November.

measured in revenue passenger kilometers (RPK), was up 5.7% compared to November 2024. Total capacity, measured in available seat kilometers (ASK), increased 5.4% year-on-year. The load factor was 83.7% (+0.3 ppt compared to November 2024), a record high for November. International demand rose 7.7% compared to November 2024. Capacity was up 7.1% year-on-year, and the load factor was 84.0% (+0.4 ppt compared to November 2024).

rose 7.7% compared to November 2024. Capacity was up 7.1% year-on-year, and the load factor was 84.0% (+0.4 ppt compared to November 2024). Domestic demand increased 2.7% compared to November 2024. Capacity was up 2.7% year-on-year. The load factor was 83.2% (unchanged compared to November 2024).

“November 2025 saw continued strong demand for air travel with year-on-year growth of 5.7%,” said Willie Walsh, IATA director general. “Load factors reached a new record of 83.7% for the month as airlines continued to satisfy growing passenger demand amid continuing capacity constraints stemming from challenges in the aerospace supply chain.

“The new year’s resolution for the manufacturing sector must be to increase production to meet the needs of their airline customers. The backlog of more than 17,000 aircraft orders that we reached in 2025 must be reduced in 2026.”

Air passenger market in detail – November 2025 World November 2025 (year-on-year, %) share, %1 RPK ASK PLF (%-pt) PLF (level) TOTAL MARKET 100.0 5.7 5.4 0.3 83.7 Africa 2.2 12.6 9.1 2.3 75.1 Asia Pacific 33.5 7.8 6.8 0.7 85.4 Europe 26.7 6.1 5.4 0.5 86.0 Latin America and Caribbean 5.3 3.9 3.9 -0.1 84.2 Middle East 9.4 9.5 9.2 0.2 81.5 North America 22.9 0.1 1.4 -1.1 80.3 1 % of industry RPK in 2024

Regional Breakdown – International Passenger Markets

International RPK growth was a healthy 7.7% in November year-on-year. The international load factor, at 84.0%, was also a November record high. Compared to October, growth was slightly down in all regions except Africa.

Asia-Pacific airlines achieved a 9.3% year-on-year increase indemand. Capacity increased 8.7% year-on-year, and the load factor was 85.8% (+0.5 ppt compared to November 2024). Geopolitical tensions led to traffic between China and Japan slowing to single-digit growth for the first time in 2025.

European carriers had a 6.8% year-on-year increase in demand. Capacity increased 6.1% year-on-year, and the load factor was 85.6% (+0.5 ppt compared to November 2024).

North American carriers saw a 4.0% year-on-year increase in demand. Capacity increased 4.2% year-on-year, and the load factor was 81.0% (-0.1 ppt compared to November 2024). Looking at total traffic, North America has seen 10 consecutive months of year-on-year decline in load factor.

Middle Eastern carriers saw a 9.6% year-on-year increase in demand. Capacity increased 9.2% year-on-year, and the load factor was 81.4% (+0.3 ppt compared to November 2024).

Latin American airlines saw a 4.4% year-on-year increase in demand. Capacity climbed 4.7% year-on-year. The load factor was 83.9% (-0.2 ppt compared to November 2024).

African airlines were the stand-out performer, with an 11.2% year-on-year increase in demand. Capacity was up 8.5% year-on-year. The load factor was 74.3% (+1.8 ppt compared to November 2024).

Domestic Passenger Markets

Domestic RPK rose 2.7% over November 2024 and load factor was steady at 83.2% on the back of a 2.7% capacity expansion. Brazil and India were the fastest-growing markets. Domestic U.S. traffic was the only major market to see a fall in demand, perhaps due to the government shutdown.