CES 2024: HP unveils new photobooth printer

I love photobooths, but get frustrated at how long it takes to set them up. HP seems to have heard my complaints, and has come up with a highly portable and travel-friendly option.

Working with C+A Global, an authorised brand licensee, it unveiled a new addition to the HP Sprocket line at CES 2024 in Las Vegas this week. The new HP Sprocket Photobooth, takes the classic photobooth concept and makes it not only ultra-portable, but also adds ink-free printing capabilities.

Not only that, it also gives users a live view of what’s in front of the camera, with layouts and filters – my favourite photobooth feature – applied before the photo capture countdown begins.

Where typical photobooths are bulky, expensive, and impossible to bring to events without serious backup support, the HP Sprocket Photobooth can be taken to any type of celebration, whether a reunion, graduation or business event. It prints glossy, ink-free 3.5″ × 4.25″ photos on sticky-backed ZINK paper.

“We are excited to be back at CES, showcasing our highly popular HP Sprocket line and introducing our latest addition,” says Chaim Piekarski, CEO of C+A Global. “The new HP Sprocket Photobooth printer builds upon the success of our existing line, offering a fun and simple printing experience that meets the evolving needs of consumers.”

The HP Sprocket line includes four other instant photo printers that provide different-sized prints: the HP Sprocket 2×3 ($79.99), the HP Sprocket Select ($99.99) which prints slightly larger 2.3 x 3.4″ photos, the HP Sprocket 3×4 ($129), and the HP Sprocket Studio Plus 4×6 ($149.99). The new Sprocket Photobooth will be released later this year.

* CES, formerly the Consumer Electronics Show, is one of the most influential tech events in the world, serving as the launchpad for several thousand new products every January in Las Vegas. It is owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA), and features every aspect of the tech sector.